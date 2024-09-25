Netflix's real estate reality shows like Selling Sunset and Selling the OC offer a glamorous peek into the world of luxury properties and high-stakes deals. But are these shows really about real estate, or are they just scripted dramas, with designer wardrobes, and messy office relationships? There is an entire genre on Netflix dedicated to these real estate reality shows. But every fan wonders how much these agents might be earning by wearing designer dresses or shoes every day, driving luxury cars, or traveling wherever and whenever they want to. The real question that arises is whether all this money is coming from real estate or do these agents have side hustles to meet their needs. These Netflix shows glamorize their lives, showcase their fights, and get into their personal lives, without even focusing a lot on the actual properties they are selling and what makes them better than others.

With 8 seasons already released and potentially the 9th one already queued up for the future, one thing is for sure, Selling Sunset has to be the longest-running and fan-favourite show in this genre. All the agents working at the Oppenheim office in Sunset do not fail to leave a dull moment, whether it's with their glamour or controversies. Although Selling Sunset is applauded for showing the properties Oppenheim agents represent, the details about the house alongside the cut they receive if they get the deal, it often uses these listings to brew a new drama related to these agents' personal lives. In this recent season, during the Open House of Mary Bonnet and Chelsea Lazkani, there was a whole feud related to the length of Chelsea's clothes, especially when she was representing the house as a listing agent. The focus was diverted from the Open House to the length of another agent's clothes. There was no discussion on this listing again apart from Chelsea claiming that some people are interested in putting in an offer.

Selling Property Is Not The Priority

Close

The fact that Jason Oppenheim has dated most of his agents in this office, these agents are never actually there in the office or discussing more than what they are wearing instead of what's going on in the real estate market. Some agents like Amanza Smith, who have not even sold or shown selling a single listing in this show, continue to be among the others in the show. She was originally an interior design specialist and in Season 8, she was shown selling her paintings. She has often been transparent about her financial situation and handling two kids as a single mother. However, she consistently dresses in high-end designer outfits and stands out with her distinctive, unique style among all the agents. But, how is she making a living as a realtor associate at the Oppenheim Group without selling any properties? Things like these are not discussed much in the show. There is a possibility that Season 9 might be coming anytime soon in the future, as Season 8 ended with the possibility of a new agent, Amanda Lynn, entering the show as the newest agent.

Related Amanda's Entry on 'Selling Sunset' Will Shake Up the Drama 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 is back with more drama and potentially another new real estate agent in the Oppenheim office, Amanda.

Selling the OC is an extension of the show Selling Sunset as this is the second office run by the Oppenheim Group in Orange County with a team of new real estate agents. This show has to be an exaggeration of drama and unnecessary personal attacks on one another without having much focus on the real estate side of things. There have been three seasons of this show with a possibility of another season lined up. However, the main focus of this show has always been the romantic connection between Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland and the unnecessary chaos created by Sean Palmieri.

Relationships Between The Cast Are a Common Theme

Alex and Tyler were close friends and, after Tyler's divorce, they became much closer. However, there has never been clarity as to why these two never dated, even after sharing an intimate moment in Season 2 when they were seen kissing. The show's format focuses more on showing why they made these decisions and what's going on with their personal lives, rather than actually focusing on how many listings they are making and how many they sell.

On the other hand, the unnecessary drama created by Sean when he accused Austin Victoria and his wife Lisa Victoria of trying to drug him and then trying to have a threesome, or that Tyler was always interested in him, led to a lot of heated arguments and office fights. Sean has never done any listing or sold a house and comes from a Marketing background with a lot of experience in advertising. The only conclusion that arises is that he has done nothing and continues to be part of this show with the sole purpose of creating unnecessary drama and staying relevant.

While viewers enjoy these shows and are interested in knowing what the agents are up to and what their personal and professional lives look like being real estate agents, these shows often shift focus to personal feuds, designer wardrobes, and romantic relationships more than the real estate side of things. Whether these agents are thriving on their real estate commissions or leveraging side hustles to fund their extravagant lifestyles remains a mystery. Ultimately, these shows serve up entertainment first, and real estate second, leaving fans questioning how much of the luxury is real. In the most recent season of Selling Sunset, Jason suggested the possibility of opening a new office, fueling rumors of another spin-off featuring a fresh team of agents and a new show potentially in the works. Watch Selling Sunset and Selling the OC on Netflix.

Selling Sunset The elite real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. The drama ramps up when a new agent joins the team. Release Date March 21, 2019 Cast Mary Fitzgerald , Chrishell Stause , Jason Oppenheim , Christine Quinn , Heather Rae Young Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 7

Watch on Netflix