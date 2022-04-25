Less than a week after its Season 5 premiere, Netflix has announced a new Selling Sunset cast reunion special. America's favorite drama-filled real estate agency (who knew that was a thing?) will reunite to talk about, well, what just happened in the series' fifth season. The reunion special will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix on May 6, 2022.

The newest season of Selling Sunset certainly has its fair share of drama to catch viewers up on. With the newly divorced Chrishell Stause dating co-owner of the Oppenheim Group Jason Oppenheim, and then breaking up with Oppenheim Group co-owner Jason Oppenheim while still working for the Oppenheim Group, well, let's just hope you like staying Oppenheim. Chrishell and Oppenheim's romance lit up Twitter and Instagram last year as the pairing came quite out of left field. A little less mysterious was the pair's breakup, though hopefully, we will get a full rundown on their current relationship on the new special. Other plot lines that might be discussed include cast mate Christine Quinn's often rocky relationship with her fellow realtors.

Adding to the intrigue over the new reunion special is Christine's claims over the series' supposedly fabricated storylines. In an April 21st tweet, Quinn claimed there were "5,000 fake storylines" in the new season. So at the very least, Quinn will be able to clarify the real versus fake on the reality series.

RELATED: 'Selling Sunset' Season 5 Trailer Focuses on the Relationship Between Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause

Selling Sunset is a reality series that follows the personal and professional lives of the realtors who work for the number one real estate agency in Hollywood Hills. The series will follow the agents as they form friendships and feuds with each other, often participating in cutthroat tactics to reach the top of the market.

Queer Eye's Tan France will host the special and series stars Jason and Brett Oppenheim will sit down to discuss the events of the fifth season. They will be joined by Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, her husband Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela, Emma Hernan, and the newest O Group realtor Chelsea Lazkani.

Adam DiVello serves as executive producer on the special, which is being produced by Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate. The reunion special will be available on Netflix on May 6, 2022. Selling Sunset Season 5 is currently available to stream on Netflix. Chek out the poster for the special below:

Return to Broadway With the Trailer for 'Spring Awakening: Those You've Known'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Hilary Remley (293 Articles Published) Hilary Remley is a News Writer at Collider. She is a recent graduate of SUNY Albany. More From Hilary Remley

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe