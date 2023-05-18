Christine Quinn has consistently proved she is the Queen B of Selling Sunset, bringing the perfect combination of drama, IT-girl fashion, and top-notch real estate deals. Yet, it has since been confirmed that she won't join the rest of the cast in the forthcoming season, set to premiere on Netflix this Friday, May 19. Although Quinn won't be back for Season 6 of the highly-popular reality show, Chrishell Stause, Heather El Moussa and more are still on board. In an interview with E! News, Jason Oppenheim revealed that the new batch of episodes is bound to be good and "the most stressful" so far, given the number of intense dynamics between some of the real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group. Here is a detailed guide to all the cast members you are expected to see, plus ready newcomers to take on the dreamy listings and turn up the heat at the LA office.

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause began her career in soap operas like All My Children and Days of Our Lives. After hitting pause on her acting career, Stause became a real estate agent and has been a part of the Selling Sunset cast since Season 1. Now that Quinn isn't around anymore and her relationship with one of the Oppenheim brothers is over, Season 6 will give an inside look at Stause's love life with Australian musician G-Flip and her newfound rift with one of the add-on stars of the reality show. According to the trailer, she is ready to let everyone know that she is far from experiencing a "midlife crisis."

Mary Fitzgerald

Another OG cast member with years of real estate experience in the books, Mary Fitzgerald is returning to Selling Sunset as the newly-appointed vice president of the Oppenheim Group. Even though the stakes are high as the Oppenheim brothers spend even more time away from the office, Fitzgerald keeps things on track when the in-house relationships get messy. Fans will also notice that her friendship with Stause isn't as tight as it used to be after she and Jason broke up in Season 5.

Heather El Moussa

Heather El Moussa got married in the previous season, and she returns to the Netflix show with a baby bump. As she anticipates the birth of her first child, El Moussa must handle the stress of the real estate market and embark on the motherhood journey. In the Season 6 trailer, she said that is ready to be "a rockstar momma and a rock star businesswoman." El Moussa also becomes close to Bre Tiesi, one of the new members of the Oppenheim Group as well as a new mother. When tensions rise at the office, her connection with Tiesi may cause her to become a target of shade.

Amanza Smith

As witnessed in the previous seasons, Amanza Smith keeps her head in the game despite the drama. The interior design expert and former house stager have close ties with many of the girls at the agency, making her the mediator of the group. According to the teaser trailer, she isn't letting a lot of the things that stressed her in the past bring her down.

Emma Hernan

A successful businesswoman and real estate agent at the Oppenheim Group, Emma Hernan might've joined the reality show in Season 4, but she has fit the agency like a glove. Despite her contentions with Christine Quinn over an ex-boyfriend, Hernan has kept it professional, sharing in the Selling Sunset Season 6 trailer that she is "not in competition with anyone but herself." She is also even closer to Stause as she was in Season 5, being on her side whenever she and Nicole Young don't get along.

Chelsea Lazkani

Chelsea Lazkani arrived at the LA office in Season 5 and quickly became friends with Quinn. However, she made sure to keep the peace with the other agents on the team. In the upcoming season, Lazkani will be more focused on her business moves in Manhattan Beach. Like Hernan, the British-Nigerian real estate agent is focusing on being at the top of her game. Yet, this doesn't mean that new hire Bre Tiesi won't be getting on her nerves.

Nicole Young

Nicole Young might be a new regular on Selling Sunset, but she's been a part of the brokerage for years. She has occasionally appeared in a few episodes from the previous seasons, including as the officiant at Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet's wedding ceremony. With over $100 million in sales, Young is determined to maintain her high-standing progress as a realtor for the Oppenheim Group. In terms of friendships at the office, it is safe to say that Young will remain close to Fitzgerald. In an interview with People, she even shared that Fitzgerald gave her onscreen advice when the news came out that she would be a new addition to the Selling Sunset cast in Season 6:

"She kept reiterating, 'Just be yourself. Don't try to be anything you're not. Don't try to be anything that you think people want you to be or say what they want you to say. Just be you.' "

Bre Tiesi

A model-turned-realtor, Bre Tiesi is making headlines ever since the announcement that she is one of the new members of the Selling Sunset cast. Prior to joining the Oppenheim Group, she worked at another brokerage called Keller Williams Beverly Hills and appeared on other TV shows, such as Love & Listings and Wild'N Out. In Season 6, she will be balancing her work life and motherhood given that she has recently given birth to a son named Legendary, which she shares with Nick Cannon. As previously mentioned, she and Heather El Moussa hit it off from the start, but the same cannot be said about her dynamic with her other colleague, Chelsea Lazkani.

Selling Sunset Season 6 premieres on May 19 and Season 7 has already been confirmed.