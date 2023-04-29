Grab your shades, because Selling Sunset is back for Season 6! This addictive reality show takes us behind the scenes of the glamorous Oppenheim Group, where the elite real estate agents of Los Angeles sell some of the most luxurious homes in the city. But it's not all business as usual - with stunning properties come stunning egos, and the girl bosses of the Oppenheim Group are not afraid to stir up some drama. From jaw-dropping listings to office politics and juicy personal lives, Selling Sunset has it all.

With new, juicy drama in store in the upcoming season, get ready to live vicariously through these stylish and ambitious agents and indulge in some binge-worthy entertainment. Here’s everything we know so far about Selling Sunset Season 6.

When and Where Is Selling Sunset Season 6 Releasing?

The wait is finally over for fans of the hit reality show! Selling Sunset is set to return for its sixth season on May 19, 2023. So mark your calendars and get ready to binge-watch all 11 new episodes of Selling Sunset. Of course, if you want to catch Season 6 of Selling Sunset, you'll need a Netflix subscription. Luckily, Netflix offers four different plans to choose from depending on your needs and budget. The plans include Basic with ads ($6.99/month), Basic ($9.99/month), Standard ($15.49/month), and Premium ($19.99/month).

However, it's important to note that the Basic with ads plan may not be available through all billing partners, so make sure to check with your provider. Each subscription plan comes with different benefits such as the number of devices you can stream Netflix on, video and audio quality, and the ability to download content. So, pick the plan that works best for you and get ready to binge-watch Selling Sunset Season 6!

Watch the Trailer for Selling Sunset Season 6

Get ready for more real estate and personal drama as Netflix announces the release date and drops the first teaser trailer for Season 6 of the hit docusoap, Selling Sunset. Chrishell Stause starts off the Selling Sunset Season 6 teaser trailer by declaring, "I'm not having a midlife crisis, I'm having an awakening," hinting at personal growth in her relationship with partner G Flip. Despite some initial negative reactions, the couple is still together and may even make an appearance in the new season. And that's not all fans can look forward to, as the teaser gives a sneak peek at the Oppenheim Group's two new agents and their dynamic with the original cast. Get ready for more drama, conflict, and luxurious real estate as Selling Sunset returns with its latest installment.

What Can We Expect in Selling Sunset Season 6?

Selling Sunset fans have been waiting eagerly for Season 6, which promises to provide answers to some of the burning questions left unanswered in the last season. One possible conflict that’s highly likely to arise is the breakup between Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim, who dated during filming but eventually called it quits due to differences in their views on starting a family. While the breakup came as a shock to fans, the couple has remained close friends, with both of them sharing their admiration and respect for each other on social media. Fans are eager to see how their relationship dynamic will play out in the upcoming season, as they work together at the Oppenheim Group and navigate the aftermath of their split.

Also, get ready for a major shakeup on Selling Sunset because one of the show's biggest personalities, Christine Quinn, won't be returning for Season 6. Quinn, known as the show's resident villain, has left the Oppenheim Group to start her own real estate firm with her husband, Christian Richard. While her exit was confirmed in August 2022, fans have been eagerly waiting to see how the show will address it in the upcoming season. In the trailer, we don't see Quinn, but her absence is briefly acknowledged by fellow agent Mary Fitzgerald, who says, "I don't think I'll really miss Christine. So it's probably for the best that she's gone."

Will the show still have the same level of drama without Quinn's cutting remarks and high-fashion outfits? We'll have to wait and see.

Who's Back (Who's Not) in Selling Sunset Season 6?

The upcoming season of Selling Sunset will feature the return of several agents and bosses, including Chrishell Stause, Heather El Moussa, Davina Potratz, Mary Fitzgerald, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, Jason Oppenheim, and Brett Oppenheim. However, there are a few cast members who will not be coming back, such as Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, and Vanessa Villela. Vander left the show to launch her own real estate group in Miami, while Villela's absence in Season 6 was confirmed in the recent cast list.

Two fresh faces are joining the cast for Season 6 of Selling Sunset: Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young. Tiesi, who is known for growing up in the modeling and acting industry in LA, is new to the world of real estate. However, the mother of Legendary Love, her child with Nick Cannon, expressed her excitement for this new opportunity. Meanwhile, Young, who has been a close friend of Selling Sunset stars like Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald, is a seasoned member of the Oppenheim Group and the top producer with $100M in sales, according to Netflix.

Who Are the Creators of Selling Sunset?

Selling Sunset was brought to life by none other than Adam DiVello, the mastermind behind popular reality shows like The Hills and Laguna Beach. The show is produced by Done and Done Productions, co-owned by DiVello and Jeff Jenkins. The inspiration for Selling Sunset reportedly came when DiVello stumbled upon an ad for the Oppenheim Group in a magazine. "I ripped it out and gave it to my development executive…and I said, ‘Call these people. Get me an interview with them,'" he revealed to Vanity Fair in 2020. The fact that the agency was run by twin brothers and boasted an all-female ensemble team sealed the deal for DiVello, who knew he had a potential hit on his hands. And he was right! Selling Sunset quickly became a fan favorite, serving up drama, luxury, and plenty of glamor.