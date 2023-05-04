We’re just a couple of weeks away from the premiere of the new season of Selling Sunset, which means it’s high time for Netflix to turn up the heat and drop a new trailer for the reality series. Once again, we’ll follow a group of influential and high-class real estate agents who sell, renovate and buy luxury homes in Los Angeles.

Back in April, we got to see the series’ protagonists serving looks as they teased the upcoming Season 6. Now, however, the new trailer shows us exactly what’s in store for the new batch of episodes and the kind of drama that we’ll witness when the new season kicks off. First up we have Chrishell Stause out to prove to everyone that she’s not having a midlife crisis after entering a same-sex relationship. The long-time cast member states that a more accurate description of what she’s going through is “an awakening,” and that her goals will hardly change.

Drastic Changes Shake-up Selling Sunset Season 6

The trailer also reveals that there will be a new sheriff at the Oppenheim Group, which will definitely shift the power dynamics at the office. And the first effects are quick to surface: First, Nicole Young finally joins the main cast after recurring for many seasons — and she has a lot to say now that she has the floor. Then, the possibility of major drama comes out when brokers start vying for the same clients and start taking credit for each other’s listings. That certainly won't end well!

Last but not least, the trailer introduces Bre Tiesi, the new girl in town who steps in after long-time cast member and fan-favorite Christine Quinn decided not to return for Season 6. Bre bluntly states that she doesn’t think the Oppenheim Group is ready for her, and teases that she’ll elevate the type of mansions that the company has in their listings. She also puts up a mysterious front, which the other girls don’t buy.

The drama from Selling Sunset Season 6 has the potential to stretch across several episodes since Netflix has already renewed the reality series for a seventh season. This means we’ll get to gag over Hollywood mansions for at least two more years, and continue to get sad over the fact that we’ll never be able to afford any of them. The franchise also lives on with two spin-offs: Selling Tampa and Selling The O.C., so there’s no end in sight for the popular real estate stories.

Netflix premieres Season 6 of Selling Sunset on May 19. You can watch the trailer below: