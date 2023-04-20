Get your checkbooks out because Netflix decided to reveal when we can expect to see Season 6 of highly popular reality series Selling Sunset. In order to make the reveal, the streamer unveiled a teaser trailer that’s all about power, confidence and, of course, luxury. In the show, a group of real estate agents sells, renovates and visits some of the most expensive and gorgeous-looking houses in Los Angeles, while also searching the market for homes they can buy for themselves.

The trailer for Season 6 makes it all about the women, while Jason and Brett Oppenheim (the owners of the Oppenheim Group, the company that the series is centered around) are nowhere to be seen. But, truth be told, we’ve been following those women for five seasons now, and the scenes at the Oppenheim offices – where twins Jason and Brett appear most often — are usually not the ones we focus on.

Selling Sunset Makes Room for Bre

True to form, the teaser provides no hint whatsoever of the drama and the homes we’ll get to see in the new season, meaning that we’ll have to curb our curiosity for now. Instead, it focuses on the real estate agents we’ve come to know and love. Kicking off with Chrishell Stause and introducing newcomer Bre Tiesi, it shows the women walking around a mansion and tooting their own horns, with Heather El Moussa rocking a very pregnant body and stating she will be a rock star mom, just like she is on the job.

Season 6 will shift the dynamics between the real estate agents, since it will be the first batch of episodes without longtime cast member Christine Quinn, who left after Season 5. However, Mary Fitzgerald says she won’t miss Christine, and “it’s probably for the best that she’s gone.” Throughout the show’s first five seasons, Christine became popular among fans for speaking her mind and not caring if that damaged her relationship with her co-workers.

Netflix has already put a down payment on the future of Selling Sunset: Back in 2022, the streamer renewed the reality series for two seasons, which means we get to see how the other side lives for at least through Season 7. On top of that, the show has already spawned two spin-offs: Selling Tampa and Selling the O.C., the latter which follows the Newport Beach branch of the Oppenheim Group.

Netflix premieres Season 6 of Selling Sunset on May 19. You can watch the teaser trailer below: