The Big Picture Selling Sunset Season 7 premieres on Tuesday, November 7, with all 11 episodes potentially dropping at once.

There is no official trailer yet, but the finale of Season 6 gave a teaser of what's to come, including drama, expensive properties, and a cast trip to Cabo.

The agents will be working in the Cabo office this season, but tensions may arise as they struggle to coexist in the same house together. Drama is expected to follow.

Selling Sunset Season 6 left off with Mary Fitzgerald overwhelmed with filling in for Jason in the office. Bre Tiesi joined the cast and Chelsea Lazkani was quick to judge her for having a kid with Nick Cannon. Heather Rae El Moussa told Bre about Chelsea's comments, which fractured their friendship. Chrishell Stause told Mary that she'll be leaving to go on tour with her partner, G Flip. This decision was against Mary's desire for Chrishell to put more effort into The Oppenheim Group. The Netflix show returns soon for season 7 and here is everything we know.

When Will Selling Sunset Season 7 Premiere?

Image by Annamaria Ward, Netflix

The new season will return to Netflix on Tuesday, November 7. It's unconfirmed if the whole season will drop at once. But all 11 episodes were available on the same day last season.

RELATED: Chrishell Stause is the Real Villain In 'Selling Sunset' Season 6

Is There a Trailer For Selling Sunset Season 7?

Image via Netflix

We don't have an official trailer yet. The finale of season 6 ended with a teaser for next season. Heather hears a man screaming then Bre walks up a flight of stairs with one. "What are you doing, christening the house?" she asked them. We see the cast on a yacht and one of the Oppenheim brothers jumps off of it holding hands with a woman. Another clip shows Bre pulling out a hot Cheeto from her Birkin bag. Of course, we get a montage of more expensive properties.

"He was madly in love with that woman," Amanza Smith says over a clip of Chrishell and Jason Oppenheim at a party. "Chrishell gets away with murder," Nicole Young tells someone. "I say one thing, I'm burned at the stake." Emma Hernan goes back to gossiping with Chelsea in the next scene by calling someone fake. Nicole claims someone is trying to take her down. Later she confronts Chrishell for saying "horrific" things about her. "Everything I say is true," Chrishell responds.

Season 7 Has Another Big Cast Trip For the Agents

Image via Netflix

It's a tradition that the agents leave California to bond. Entertainment Weekly revealed the cast works in the Cabo office this season. "We all love Cabo," Stause said. "It's just, you know, do we all have to stay in the same house together? My answer to that would be no." The outlet released teaser pictures of the trip showing the office, the dinner, and them strutting their stuff in front of a plane. This trip was already foreshadowed in season 6 of Selling The OC.

That cast went to Cabo too to launch the office and things got awkward when it was time to pick rooms. Alex Hall and Polly Brindle weren't getting along with Brandi Marshall. They were offended that Brandi said their relationship with the married Tyler Stanaland was a bad look for their business. The cast enjoyed the pool, had dinner together, and looked at properties. There was drama when they returned to California because the cast accused each other of having too much fun when the cameras were away. Selling Sunset will most likely bring the drama as well.