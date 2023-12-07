Selling Sunset is back for Season 7 and the O Group is messier than ever this go around. Viewers witnessed catfights, call-outs, crazy news, and a sprinkle of real estate for the super-wealthy. These women of LA have no shortage of workplace turmoil and when you're as tight-knit as the O Group, that can be just as hard to deal with as familial or relational drama. Keep reading to see what happened this season.

Chrishell and Marie-Lou Clash Over Jason in 'Selling Sunset' Season 7

Marie-Lou Nurk is Jason Oppenheim's newest girlfriend. Marie-Lou was featured last season and some of the girls poked fun at their age gap. During this season, however, Marie-Lou continuously clashes with Chrishell Stause, Jason's most recent ex. Marie-Lou echoes over and over again that she feels Chrishell isn't welcoming or kind to her, despite the camera being able to roll back and show the many times that Chrishell has greeted her warmly and with a hug. In a particularly tense moment, Chrishell and Marie-Lou meet for lunch to try and bury the hatchet. During their lunchtime soirée, Marie-Lou suggests that Chrishell and Jason still have unresolved feelings for each other, which is almost laughable to Chrishell. Marie-Lou repeatedly said that, from her perspective, Chrishell isn't nice to her because she doesn't ask her enough questions. Chrishell fires back, letting Marie-Lou know that there is zero requirement for the two of them to be friends beyond niceties. The conversation ends with Chrishell telling Marie-Lou that she is losing brain cells. Harsh, but fair.

Chrishell and G-Flip Get Married

With all the Marie-Lou and Chrishell drama, you would think that Chrishell wasn't in a happy and thriving relationship. That couldn't be further from the truth! In a very unconventional and adorable way, Chrishell and partner G-Flip got married in Vegas. The ceremony was officiated by an Elvis impersonator and Chrishell admits it's not technically legal since they didn't take the time to fill out the paperwork, but the ceremony was important to the two. The two talk about how they're wearing their rings, but don't plan on telling the O Group just yet. In a separate conversation with her sister, Chrishell reveals that she and G-Flip plan to adopt eventually, they just don't have all the details worked out.

Nicole Faces Off Against Emma and Chrishell

The saga of Chrishell and Nicole Young's dislike for each other continues, but this season it spreads to Emma Hernan as well. Chelsea Lazkani reveals to Emma that Nicole referred to her as a social climber, so Emma confronts Nicole at Chelsea's birthday party. The conversation quickly turns into the two of them hurling insults at each other and, eventually, Amanza Smith and Chrishell get involved. Nicole admits to calling Emma a social climber, tells Chrishell she's an awful human being, and storms off. This results in Nicole's husband texting Amanza obscenities and Nicole becoming more ostracized by the O Group ladies.

Mary Had a Miscarriage

Mary Fitzgerald and her husband, Romain Bonnet, have a wonderful marriage, and they want to start a family of their own. Mary has a son from a previous relationship when she was a teenager and explains on the show that she was terrified of raising another child until she felt safe and secure. With Romain, she felt they were ready and could take on the challenge together. After a trip to Bali, Mary finds out that she is pregnant. The couple is overjoyed, and they immediately call Amanza to share the news. Unfortunately, after about nine weeks, Mary miscarried. She had taken all the precautions she could during the first weeks of pregnancy, like stepping back from her management role at the O Group, to promote a healthy pregnancy. Mary had shared her miscarriage news on social media before season seven aired and mentioned that she and Romain would keep trying for a family of their own.

Bre Walks Off The Show

Last season, Bre Tiesi and Chelsea had fight after fight and still didn't entirely put the drama to rest this season. Chelsea apologized to her for her actions and what she said, and while Bre appreciated her apology, she admitted she didn't think she could get over it. Shortly after that, Cassandra Dawn from another realtor group comes on the show and claims to know Bre. She doesn't know the girl and is very standoffish about her presence and attitude. Chelsea can see the tension rising and quickly latches onto Cassandra's side to be an ally. Bre and Cassandra end up reaching a boiling point during one episode, where Cassandra tells Bre to stop being a bitch. Bre doesn't understand why Cassandra wants to be her friend so badly and continues to tell her they don't have to be civil. The argument reaches its height when Bre rips off her microphone and walks off the set. Emma tries to follow her to figure out what's going on, but Bre is inconsolable. The combination of that and Bre revealing earlier in the episode that she doesn't feel Oppenheim pays enough commission, fans are unsure if they will see Bre next season. Oppenheim and Cassandra are a combination of disasters for Bre. Why would she stay on the show if she feels she isn't making enough, and she has to constantly defend herself from Cassandra and Chelsea? At this point, Bre might be better off.

Season 7 ended with a cliffhanger and Netflix hasn't announced a renewal for a new season. However, we can expect more agents butting heads if we get another season. Not all the things that happen are negative. Fans would like to see more happy moments between newlyweds G-Flip and Chrishell, as well as Mary and Romain and their journey towards a bigger family. Of course, it wouldn't be reality television without the drama, so maybe we will finally see an ultimate brawl between Chrishell, Nicole, and Emma. Maybe Bre will stay on the show and duke it out to show she deserves to be there, despite any of the other agents ganging up on her. Either way, fans can't wait to hear those four beautiful words: "Selling Sunset is renewed"!

