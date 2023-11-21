The Big Picture Season 7 of Selling Sunset revealed tension between Chrishell and Nicole, with Nicole accusing Chrishell of taking credit for her listings in the past.

The reunion showed Chrishell apologizing to Nicole and expressing her desire to move forward, but Nicole claimed that her apology was edited out of the final episode.

The cast members took a lie detector test, which revealed that Nicole did not start fights with Chrishell for screen time, but it remains unclear if Nicole will make progress with the other cast members in future seasons.

The Selling Sunset reunion has the cast gather to talk about the events of the season with the help of host Tan France. Season 7 showed Chrishell Stause keeping her interactions with Nicole Young at a minimum. This is because they were at odds in season 6. Nicole claimed Chrishell took credit for her listings three years ago. The former soap opera actor was surprised by this and dished it back.

Nicole accused the women of excluding her in season 7. They did travel to Cabo together on a private jet. However, they were frustrated that Nicole didn't acknowledge her part in the situation. Chrishell apologized to Nicole and said she wanted to move forward. She apologized again in Cabo when Nicole criticized her for not being specific. The agents criticized Nicole for not returning an apology. She claims fans missed a key moment in the reunion because it was edited out.

Selling sunset The elite real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. The drama ramps up when a new agent joins the team. Release Date March 21, 2019 Cast Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-MA Seasons 7

Nicole Young Apologized to Chrishell Stause at the Selling Sunset Reunion, But It Wasn't Shown

Image via Netflix

Nicole posted on her Instagram Story to address the reunion on November 15, according to Us Weekly. "Just wanted to jump on here really quick because there’s something in the reunion that wasn’t shown in the final edit," she wrote. "I don’t know why. I don’t understand. I have no explanation, but during the reunion taping, I definitely did apologize to Chrishell." She said the moment isn't in the final edit, but it's "an important piece to this whole puzzle moving forward."

RELATED: The 'Selling Sunset' Season Seven Reunion Was Full of Bombshells

The reunion showed Nicole and Chrishell talking about their rift. Nicole was upset Chrishell accused her of "rearranging" her face, which led to the cast talking about their plastic surgery. Chrishell confronted her for thanking an Instagram fan who commented to show support and wrote "Get that lesbian chick off the show." Nicole denied her reply was cosigning the comment. Then she questioned if calling Chrishell a "lesbian chick" was an insult. It's important to note that Chrishell doesn't identify as a lesbian, so the comment is inaccurate. "I hate you, I own it. I don’t care that it’s not nice. I do hate you and I know you hate me," Chrishell told her.

Nicole denied hating her. She also denied bringing up Chrishell possibly taking credit for her work years ago to have drama to be on the Netflix show. The cast members later took their turn answering questions while hooked up to a lie detector. Nicole was asked if she picked a fight with Chrishell for "screen time" and she said no. The test ruled that she was telling the truth. "Then what were you doing?" she asked.

It's unfortunate fans didn't get to see Nicole apologizing. Chrishell made it clear that she was ready to move on from this. But it's unlikely the ladies will be friends next season. The big question is if Nicole will make any progress with the other cast members. At the reunion, Marie-Lou Nurk was friendly to her, and she probably won't be back next season because her relationship with Jason Oppenheim is over.

All seasons of Selling Sunset are available to stream on Netflix.

Watch On Netflix Now