Every show features a hero and a villain, someone to cheer for and someone to despise. But what happens when it's a reality show and no one wants to be the villain? In Selling Sunset on Netflix, the lines between heroes and villains are blurred, especially with some cast members seemingly determined to cast Nicole Young as the antagonist after the departure of Christine Quinn two seasons ago.

The show is a reality series centered around real estate agents from the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles. These women don't fit the typical mold of real estate agents; they are beautiful, slim, and tall, resembling models or soap opera actresses. Chrishell Stause, a former soap opera actress, is one of them, having appeared in All My Children and Days of Our Lives. Other agents, like Bre Tiesi and Emma Hernan, also have modeling backgrounds. While Million Dollar Listing (L.A and NY) focuses on real estate transactions in the millions, Selling Sunset takes a different approach, blending the dynamics of The Real Housewives with Million Dollar Listings, delving into the personal lives and interactions of the agents.

The potential for cutthroat competition and backstabbing among real estate agents striving to be top sellers is overshadowed by the cast's efforts to grab more screen time, creating forced drama and animosity toward the chosen target. Chelsea Lazkani criticized Tiesi for having a baby with her on-and-off partner Nick Cannon, who seems to have a baby with any woman he ever dated and has a total of 12 kids!

Nicole called Emma Hernan a “social climber” because of her friendship with Chrishell, and found herself outcast by her colleagues who sided with Hernan. Besties Stause and Amanza Smith were feuding because Chrishell skipped dinner which she invited her to at Cabo San Lucas. She left her an angry video message. Amanza assumed that Chrishell skipped dinner because she didn’t want to see Mari-Lou Nurk, Jason Oppenheim's girlfriend at the time. All these petty fights seem contrived and lack conviction. The interpersonal conflicts resemble high school drama rather than compelling storylines.

Outfits and Hairdos Take Center Stage on 'Selling Sunset'

Despite the show's strong start in 2019, the lack of genuine animosity and captivating narratives is evident. Beautiful listings take a backseat to mundane conversations between cast members struggling to find meaningful topics. The excessive focus on the cast's fashion choices and hairstyles creates an impression of a fashion show rather than a real estate program. The infrequent depiction of agents selling properties raises questions about their commitment, prompting speculation about possible day jobs for some of the agents outside the show.

While the series touches on real-life struggles, such as Mary Fitzgerald's pregnancy discovery and subsequent septic miscarriage, and Chrishell's short-lived romance with Jason due to conflicting views on having children, these moments are insufficient to sustain interest. The overall lack of authentic friendships or animosities among the cast members suggests they come together solely for filming, making any on-screen drama appear forced and manufactured.

Perhaps Selling Sunset should refocus on showcasing property listings rather than emphasizing the agents. This shift might alleviate the current monotony and revive viewer interest. Season 7 is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

