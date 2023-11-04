The Big Picture Tensions run high among the agents in Selling Sunset as a conversation about bullying escalates and involves everyone.

The clip reveals that Nicole Young's previous interactions with Chrishell Stause have sparked animosity among the other agents.

This rare moment of clarity highlights the dynamics of bullying within the show and foreshadows the direction of the upcoming season.

Selling Sunset has captivated audiences as we get a glimpse into the real estate world of the Oppenheim Group from Los Angeles. The show, which focuses on the agents selling some of the most expensive homes in California, is now in its seventh season on Netflix and a clip shows the women of the Oppenheim Group trying to talk about how they handle bullying within the company. As everything goes on the show, the conversation goes south when everyone else gets involved in the fight. When Alexandra Jarvis asks about bullying, it kick-starts a fight for the Selling Sunset women that is a long time coming.

The agents from Selling the OC were at a dinner with the agents from the Oppenheim Group. When Jarvis asks a question that seems to be for the group, Nicole Young instantly responds "little bit" to her question, and it automatically infuriates the other agents around her, mainly because of her previous interactions with Chrishell Stause. The other agents have Stause's back, who isn't there, and begin to defend the interaction by claiming that out of the "bullying comment it isn't Stause who would be the bully of the situation.

The clip is brief but shows that tensions are high among the Los Angeles agents, particularly where Young is concerned because Emma Hernan pushed back at what Young was saying, and then Amanza Smith had Stause (and Hernan's) back at the table as well, even when one of the Oppenheim brothers steps in to try and defend Young by saying to not "gang" up on her.

With 'Selling Sunset' Built on Bullying, The Clip Is a Rare Moment of Clarity

Image via Netflix

In Season 1 of the show, Christine Quinn served as the "bully" of the show and was praised as someone people loved to watch. While it is not unusual in reality television, the show thrived on the fights between these women. The new scene is impactful because it holds everyone accountable for their contributions to a somewhat toxic workplace. The seventh season is now streaming on Netflix.