The cast of Netflix's popular reality show, Selling Sunset, is at war once as its 8th installment debuts. The realtors on Selling Sunset ended things on a sour note during the Season 7 reunion, and it looks like things haven’t changed for the better. This time around, Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, and Chelsea Lazkani are not only going after their co-star Nicole Young for her alleged lies, but they are also calling out producer Adam Di'Vello. The drama started when Stause and Lazkani took to Instagram after they watched the upcoming season prior to its debut. Turns out that they were not happy with some of the things Young was caught saying about Hernan.

This led to social media outrage from Stause and Lazkani, with Stause even threatening to leave the show if Young continued to be a part of it. While none of the other realtors at the Oppenheim Group are directly involved in the drama, Brie Tiesi and Mary Bonnet were also dragged into it by Lazkani. While the exact rumor that led to all the drama has not been made public, it looks like Young started a false rumor about Hernan during the filming of Selling Sunset Season 8. However, by the looks of it, Hernan was completely blindsided by it. As more details now unfold, the audience is in for a wild ride with Selling Sunset Season 8.

Young Allegedly Accused Hernan of Sleeping With a Married Man

After joining the show in Selling Sunset Season 6, Nicole Young immediately started feuding with Chrishell Stause, who is arguably the main character of the reality series. It started when Young accused Stause of taking credit for a listing they worked on together years ago. However, Stause denied all her allegations and took to Instagram to expose Young for her lies. Stause shared that the two of them had actually been on good terms until Young was asked to be part of the show, which is when she began attacking Stause for no reason. Their drama came to a head during the Season 7 reunion special when Stause insinuated that Young was homophobic.

It looks like a truce is not in possible for these two co-stars now that Young allegedly has brand-new lies to tell — this time, about Stause’s best friend. Stause exposed Young for spreading rumors about Hernan in a series of Instagram stories. Stause tagged the show’s production company and announced that she would rather quit Selling Sunset and get sued than have to work with Young again. Soon, word spread that Young was hinting at a controversy involving Hernan, a married man and the best friend of the wife of the married man. By the looks of it, Hernan was not aware of the accusations at all, and Season 8 might end without her being given the chance to defend herself. And that’s what has her friends Stause and Lazkani fuming.

Stause Claims They Have All the Receipts To Prove Young Wrong

Lazkani wasn’t too far behind Stause when it came to calling Young out for her behavior. Her now-deleted stories show Lazkani calling Young “the most diabolical piece of trash” she has ever met. Lazkani went on to tag Tiesi and Bonnet in her story and accused them of lying, placating, and stealing. She even insinuated that the three ladies had lawsuits against them but chose not to elaborate on her claims. None of the castmates of the show, except for Young, have replied to Lazkani’s allegations as of yet.

Stause shared that Selling Sunset Season 8 was going to be a major turning point for the show. The reality star added that Young started a rumor about her best friend that was just not true. “She’s going to be able to prove that it isn’t true, but she wasn’t given the chance on the show to prove as much.” Stause also took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with Lazkani and Hernan with the caption: “Love these girls so much! The days of us being afraid of lies being told are over. We have receipts and voices.” It’s likely that once the audience gets to see the drama play out on the show, Stause, Lazkani, and Hernan will tell their side of the story on social media.

Nicole Young’s Response to the Allegations Adds Fuel to the Fire

After Stause and Lazkani’s Instagram posts and allegations, Young chose to speak up and defend herself too. Young shared an Instagram story and claimed that she stands for the sanctity of all marriages, seemingly confirming all the allegations about the rumor revolving around Hernan getting involved with a married man. Young directly called Stause and Lazkani out and told them to stop accusing her and ask their bestie “some tough questions.”

Young went on to tell her side of the story and claimed that Hernan was also actually confronted by the wife’s best friend during the Season 7 finale. However, she added that the moment did not make it to the final cut of the show. Young defended herself and claimed that she always maintained that this news was a rumor. However, in the end, she threw a subtle dig towards Stause and Lazkani’s previous marriages and brought their ex-husbands’ infidelity into the conversation. “Given both of you have been the victim of extramarital affairs, I would think you too would stand for the sanctity of all marriages,” she added. During the same time, Tiesi also shared some quotes on her Instagram story to maintain that she was staying out of the drama. However, she did confirm that she was not aligning herself with Young, despite her feud with Lazkani.

After Tiesi posted a picture of herself with her son Legendary Love Cannon on Instagram, fans rushed to the comments to try and find out whose side she was on. Tiesi claimed that she would never be on Young’s side and that she was not friends with her. “Personally I don’t agree with everything she does and says and I’ve spoken on it each time.” However, she did address Lazkani calling her out and trying to include her in the whole controversy. Tiesi claimed that she had absolutely no skin in the game in this situation, and she was not going to engage with Lazkani over this.

Is Chrishell Stause Leaving ‘Selling Sunset’ After Season 8?

Selling Sunset Season 8 marks the third season of the ongoing feud between Stause and Young. During the Season 7 finale, Stause got into a heated conversation with Bonnet where she revealed that she was struggling to hit the balance between work and her personal life. Since Stause’s partner and Australian singer, G-Flip, is often traveling because of their music, the long-distance relationship seems to have taken a toll on Stause amidst all the stress at work. In the final moments of Season 7, Bonnet encourages Stause to take time off and be with G. However, after everything that has gone down in Season 8, it might be time for Stause to move on from the show for good!

Stause previously responded to a fan’s comment on her Instagram and confessed that she only had one more year of filming left in her. The reality star added that she was planning on pivoting after finishing Selling Sunset Season 8. Stause hinted at wanting to explore other avenues, such as hosting or a potential travel show with her partner. However, she rejected the idea of participating in another reality series that was completely centered on her personal relationships. Considering that Stause and G are also going through the process of adopting a child, Stause might also want to take time to focus on that journey.

Not to mention that if Nicole Young continues to be a part of the show, Stause has already given the producers her ultimatum. However, if Selling Sunset Season 8 really marks the reality star’s exit, the major change to the Oppenheim Group will raise a lot of questions about the show’s overall future.

Selling Sunset Season 8 is streaming now and the show's previous seasons are available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

