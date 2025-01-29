Nicole Young has been noticeably absent from behind-the-scenes footage and cast gatherings for Selling Sunset Season 9, sparking speculation that she may have been fired from the hit Netflix reality show. While Netflix has yet to confirm or deny the rumors, Young’s absence has fueled discussions about whether her ongoing feud with Chrishell Stause played a role in her potential exit.

Nicole and Chrishell have had a history of feud during the entire Selling Sunset journey, whether it was Nicole's jab at Chrishell's sexuality or dating their boss, Jason Oppenheim. They have had blowouts in the office, company dinners, and on the trips they have gone, leading to a split in the group and a hostile environment that continued outside the show through Instagram and interviews. Although Nicole was seen apologizing to Chrishell in the last season, there have been rumors that she has been fired from the show!

The Feud That Took Over Selling Sunset

Image via Netflix

Nicole Young’s time on Selling Sunset has been anything but smooth sailing. She joined the cast in Season 6 and quickly became one of the show’s most controversial figures due to her ongoing feud with longtime cast member Chrishell. Their animosity started when Young accused Stause of receiving “special treatment” from the Oppenheim Group, suggesting that Chrishell was handed listings without earning them.

Chrishell didn’t hold back in defending herself, and their clashes became a major storyline. At one point, tensions ran so high that Chrishell accused Nicole of being “desperate for drama” and even implied that Young’s motives were purely to create buzz for herself on the show. The feud intensified during Season 7, when Chrishell accused Nicole of being under the influence at an event, a claim that Nicole firmly denied. This was a whole blowout at the dinner when all the Oppenheim agents were seen at the Palm Springs trip.

Younge was quick to prove everyone wrong by taking a drug test. In her candid interview with PEOPLE, she said, "When she first said it, I felt like I'd just been hit by a train. I was so shocked. I was like a deer in headlights. It took me a moment to even process what she had said, and I was gutted. I was just absolutely gutted." However, tensions escalated when Nicole was seen liking an anti-LGBTQ+ post about Chrishell's relationship with drummer G Flip. After being confronted by Chrishell, Nicole issues a heartfelt apology, leading to a temporary truce between the two realtors. The peace was short-lived, as Nicole later stirred controversy by accusing Chrishell’s best friend, Emma Hernan, of being involved with a married man.

Signs That Nicole Young May Have Been Fired

Image via Netflix

With Season 9 of Selling Sunset currently in production, fans have noticed that Nicole Young has been missing from promotional footage, cast events, and social media posts involving the rest of the Oppenheim Group agents. Unlike previous seasons, where Nicole actively engaged in show-related content, she has remained silent regarding any filming updates.

Additionally, Chrishell Stause recently shared an Instagram story with the caption: “Some people were just meant to be temporary.” While she didn’t mention Nicole by name, fans quickly speculated that it was a dig at her former co-star. Chrishell has also been spotted filming with other Selling Sunset cast members, including Emma, Mary Bonnet, and Chelsea Lazkani—further suggesting that Nicole may no longer be part of the show.

If Nicole Young has indeed been removed from Selling Sunset, it wouldn’t be the first time the show has cut a cast member. In the past, agents like Davina Potratz and Vanessa Villela have reduced screen time or disappeared from the series altogether. Nicole’s ongoing feuds, particularly with Chrishell, received mixed reactions from viewers. Many fans took Chrishell’s side, leading to significant social media criticism directed at Nicole.

What’s Next for Nicole Young?

Image via Netflix

The Netflix show put Nicole on pause after Chrishell, previously threatened to quit, according to a report by TMZ. Nicole then filmed a one-on-one scene with Jason Oppenheim where he suggested she return from the office. After the talk, Nicole has reportedly not filmed any new content for season 9 of the hit reality series. Us Weekly reached out to Stause for a comment where she made it clear that she would never forgive Nicole — and only film with her if she got a big pay bump.

Although Nicole has finally commented that she has not been 'fired' but in fact was asked to take a pause, it seems a bit odd considering all the comments and past with other agents at the office. Whether Nicole Young will be part of it remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—her time on the show has had a lasting impact. Selling Sunset Season 8 is streaming now and the show's previous seasons are available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.