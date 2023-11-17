The Big Picture Feuds from previous seasons continue to create drama in the Selling Sunset reunion, with tensions between Chrishell and Nicole and Bre and Chelsea still lingering.

The new office for the Sunset agents promises to be an exciting space with amenities like a bar, pool table, and lounge areas. The Oppenheim brothers are also looking to hire new agents.

Relationship updates are revealed, including Jason being single again and Jason's apparent lingering feelings for Chrishell. A polygraph segment adds levity and drama to the reunion, with surprising reveals.

After a volatile season seven, the Selling Sunset reunion gets interesting from the very first moments on screen. Queer Eye cast member Tan France returns to host, and attempts to get the introductions started on a pleasant note. He asks Chrishell Stause about married life, teases Emma Hernan about officiating a wedding in an all-denim bikini, and jokes with the whole cast about Jason Oppenheim and his unique habit of applying baby powder to a rather private area. The first bit of tea is spilled as Tan turns to "Baby Mama Drama" Bre Tiesi and asks about her final scene of the season (where she dramatically storms out of the office reveal party, seemingly quitting the show). Tan quips "Are we back at the O-group now?" and Bre responds with a purring vocal-fry: "Mmm, that's undecided." A shocked Tan's jaw drops to the floor. It is the first of many revealing moments from the reunion of the popular Netflix reality series.

Stubborn Feuds Linger During 'Selling Sunset' Reunion

One of the extended confrontations from season seven was actually a carry over feud from season six between Chrishell and Nicole Young. Tan kicks off the reunion by revisiting their heated confrontations, claiming their relationship is not one he "ever saw going into escrow." After he introduces a video package of their vitriolic highlights from the season, Chrishell is given the opportunity to clarify what she had actually meant by the "mean girl" remark she made to Nicole about having "rearranged her face to be here." Chrishell attempts to remove the sting from the barb by clarifying that what she had meant by that comment was it is obvious to her that Nicole cares very much about her spot on the TV series - so much so that she has clearly had Botox and fillers done to her face (as have many other members of the cast). Chrishell interprets Nicole's constant attacks as a reflection of this intense care to be in the spotlight, in that she planned a "reality TV take down moment" for herself by using her confrontations with Chrishell as a storyline for nearly two seasons.

Viewers also learn that the feud has continued off-camera on social media, with Nicole "liking" a homophobic comment about Chrishell and even thanking the author of the post. Nicole claims that she had not understood the negative intention of the post and weakly hints that she had simply liked the post for the compliment it paid to herself. She repeatedly implies that no homophobia was intended, and while Jason and others from the office come to her defense, Chrishell and Tan are the only members of the LGBTQ+ community on stage, so their perspectives should be prioritized. The fact that they need to force Nicole to see the error of her ways by speaking from their experience on the topic is disappointing. Agent Chelsea Lazkani steps in as an ally and lays out clearly to Nicole exactly what a more appropriate response could have been. But Nicole seems committed to misunderstanding the harm in her choice. Chrishell summed up their situation by stating: "You started the fire, and now we're in it. So let's go." It seems that despite their ultimate agreement to put down their swords, more drama is bound to unfold should the ladies continue working together.

Another carry-over feud from season six that lasted throughout this season (and most of the reunion) was the heated relationship between Bre and Chelsea. Last season, married-lady Chelsea came hard for Bre's unconventional relationship with her notorious baby daddy Nick Cannon. Her opinion proved quite unpopular with the other women in the office over time, and eventually Chelsea came to Bre mid-season to apologize. The apology was accepted, although Bre admits at the moment and again at the reunion that she still has not been able to move past the comments Chelsea made about her family. During a break from filming the reunion, when the cast is allowed to leave the stage briefly, Chelsea approaches Bre once more and offers a seemingly heartfelt apology for a second time. The resulting conversation establishes some hope that the beef might eventually be squashed. If both ladies return, they could finally move past the drama next season and hopefully build trust.

The Cast Gives Hints About Who Will Return For Season Eight of 'Selling Sunset'

One of the storylines from season seven was the Oppenheim brothers bickering about Jason's expensive design choices while constructing their new office for the Sunset agents. Chrishell jokingly refers to the new office as an "adult playground" and seeing all the amenities the brothers are putting in, viewers can see why. The new office will include a bar, a pool table and shuffle-board games section, unique architecturally designed lounge spaces, and artfully disguised flat screen televisions everywhere. Mary, in her typical role as the office middleman, chimes in that while the office may be a playground, the agents in the O-group all obviously "like to play." The more revealing aspect that comes with the new office is that the additional space means additional desks for new agents. Tan asks the brothers about this, and whether they intend to hire anyone new. Fans learn that the brothers are actively looking for new agents, and while they are being selective, it seems that we should be seeing new faces (rearranged or not) at the O-group soon.

Shocking no one, Jason is single again (although he is also apparently chatting with a mysterious 29-year-old from Vancouver.) We learn that he and model Marie Lou Nurk are no longer together, in a lackluster "reveal" for anyone familiar with the man's dating history. What is slightly more surprising is the model's statement that Chrishell was only ever a topic of conversation for the couple "on camera," implying she wasn't truly emotionally invested in their feud. Chrishell chimes in: "But do you see what the problem is for me? I am a topic for you on camera. I get tired of being people's topic and punching bag on camera."

More relationship reveals came when a cheeky Tan introduces professional reality TV polygraph examiner John Grogan to the stage. The polygraph segment that follows offers quite a lot of levity while also heightening the reunion drama. Perhaps the least shocking reveal from the cast polygraph examinations would be that many of the members of the brokerage seemingly think that they are the "hottest one" in the office. Maybe the most shocking reveal would be that Jason is apparently "still in love" with ex-girlfriend Chrishell. He replied "no" to the question, but examiner John quickly rebuts: "Lie." Best friend Emma is also in love with Chrishell, it would seem, but she freely admits her adoration during her comical exam.

The most shocking reveal from the polygraph actually comes when Chelsea surprisingly refuses to take the test. She notes that she has spotted some inaccuracies in the system - Tan presses her to know what she is basing that observation on. It is revealed that when Jason was asked if he had "hooked up" with anyone else in the office not previously discussed, Chelsea feels that his response in the negative is questionable. The machine did not catch the shady pause before Jason's response, but the other women in the office did. Emma and Chelsea keep their mouths shut, but their awkward waffling under Tan's scrutiny is enough for Amanza Smith to eventually reveal that in an earlier stage of their friendship, she and Jason had had a romantic escapade.

Tan also puts Chrishell on the spot in another reunion segment, requesting an update on her relationship with G Flip and their intention to start a family. We receive the delightfully vague reality TV response that the couple is indeed "going through steps to plan currently." Whatever the steps and the plan are, the details remain to be seen. But there may be an update on our screens sooner than we think, as Chrishell confirms towards the end of the reunion that the cameras are already picking back up for season eight. She comments finally: "Pray for us please."

Selling More Than Sunset

Cast members from Selling The OC also join the other agents on stage for a brief segment where they speak about their upcoming third season. The dramatic teaser trailer for season three aired for the first time during the Selling Sunset reunion.

All seasons of Selling The OC and Selling Sunset are available to stream on Netflix.

