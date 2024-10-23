Selling Sunset is a Netflix reality series that follows the agents of The Oppenheim Group, a luxury real estate brokerage based in Los Angeles, California. The agents at The O Group sell multi-million dollar homes and deal with celebrity and billionaire clients regularly, working hard to make a name for themselves in the real estate world and to stand out from the other ladies in the office.

Despite their main reason for being in the office, the drama in Selling Sunset rarely involves real estate and frequently involves relationships within the office, misunderstandings and social media feuds. The ladies who work under Jason and Brett Oppenheim are hardworking, glamorous and always looking for a new opportunity to build their business, but their interpersonal arguments and feuds frequently eclipse their professional endeavors.

Selling Sunset Release Date March 21, 2019 Cast Mary Fitzgerald , Chrishell Stause , Jason Oppenheim , Christine Quinn , Heather Rae Young Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 7

10 Christine Can't Get Into a House for Heather's Client

Season 1, Episode 7

Image via Netflix

Despite the arguments that the ladies have, they all typically agree that they are at The Oppenheim Group to make money and to sell real estate. When their reputation is on the line, the claws can definitely come out. This is exactly what happened when Heather Rae El Moussa arrived at one of Christine Quinn's properties, ready to show her client a house that Christine told her would be perfect for him.

Unfortunately, Christine was unable to get into the house because the door was locked, and the owner was out of town and unreachable. Heather's client arrived and was understandably disappointed to learn that he wouldn't be able to see the house that day. This awkward moment leaves both Christine and Heather embarrassed, and Heather wondering if her client will even want to work with her anymore because of how unprofessional Christine's mistake was. The situation escalates when Heather tells Christine that working together isn't a good idea, and Christine tells her that she doesn't need to be friends with her, and with or without her client, this house will get sold.

9 Jason's House Party

Season 4, Episode 10

Image via Netflix

To celebrate a successful year, and The Oppenheim Group's new office in Newport Beach, Jason Oppenheim hosted a party for his friends and employees at his new place. With some of the Selling The OC cast in attendance as a means of introduction to their new reality show, the ladies reflect on the main source of drama from the season, Christine, while preparing to talk to her about the damage that she has caused.

Newcomer Vanessa Villela tried to act as a liaison between Christine and the women that she has wronged, by encouraging Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet, Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan to hear her out when she arrives at the party. When Christine arrives, she's uninterested in the past, much less speaking about it to a large group. Mary eventually makes her way over to Christine and tells her that she wants to hold her accountable for the rumors and lies that she has been spreading about her friends, but Christine just wants to go back to the way things were. The episode ends with Christine leaving upset and shocked at the ambush, and Mary and the other women coming to the conclusion that Christine should just leave the office if she's unwilling to apologize for her rude behavior throughout the season.

8 Nicole Hints at Emma Having an Affair with a Married Man

Season 8, Episode 5

Image via Netflix

During a weekend getaway at newcomer Alanna Gold's Pioneertown, Nicole Young, Amanza Smith and Mary have a great time getting to know each other better and enjoying the time away from Los Angeles. The trip was meant to include all the ladies from The O Group, but Chelsea Lazkani, Emma and Chrishell stayed behind due to some shocking news that Chelsea was still processing.

At dinner, Mary, Nicole, Alanna and Amanza are talking about who in the office is single when Nicole makes a remark about how she never knows if Emma is single or not. This tangent then continues for a few minutes as Nicole claims that she doesn't want to share any more information, but continues to drop hints that she knows something about Emma that could "really affect families, marriages and Emma's reputation." Both Amanza and Mary are begging Nicole to stop talking, but Nicole can't help but share more. This bit of gossip about Emma was a shock to fans, especially considering the reasons that Chelsea needed to excuse herself from the weekend.

7 Chelsea Shares Her Feelings About Bre's Family Situation

Season 6, Episode 4

Image via Netflix

Chelsea had been hinting all episode about her feelings on the new agent at the office, Bre Tiesi, after Bre and Emma had an argument at her broker's open. Chelsea commented on how Bre is a Miss, not a Mrs., and how she is "the baby mama, one of five, of Mr. Nick Cannon." This passing of judgment continued throughout the episode, even after Bre apologized to both Emma and Chelsea at a dinner with some of the other ladies from the office.

While at the office with Amanza, Heather and Nicole, Chelsea shared that while out with Bre one night, Bre learned through the media that Nick Cannon had had another child with another woman. Using this as a jumping off point, Chelsea remarked in a talking head that she finds Bre's family situation "off-putting," and that she thinks "the proliferation of kids in creating multiple broken homes is disgusting" and that she questions Bre's role in that as well. Both Amanza and Heather were a little put off by the comments, especially as Bre wasn't there to defend herself, but the very straightforward passing of judgment was shocking to see, and surely laid the groundwork for the continued lack of understanding between Bre and Chelsea.

6 Chrishell Fires Amanza From a Design Job

Season 7, Episode 9

Image via Netflix

While the ladies from The O Group travel down to Cabo San Lucas to see The Oppenheim Group's new office, their drama does not stay in Los Angeles. Jason's new girlfriend, Marie-Lou, is in attendance on this trip, and Chrishell is eager to keep things cordial and professional, uninterested in forming a friendship with her. After some minor conflict, Chrishell and Emma decide not to go to a group dinner, and Amanza is fed up.

Amanza decides to leave an angry video message for Chrishell telling her that there is no excuse for her to not show up at the dinner, despite whatever feelings she has about Marie-Lou. The next day, Amanza reports to Chelsea, Nicole, Mary and her husband Romain Bonnet that Chrishell was "livid" at the message and had fired her from the interior design job she had arranged for her partner, G Flip. This reaction was shocking for fans, as the message Amanza left may have been over the top, but firing Amanza from a job that she was clearly qualified for was a bit of an overreaction, one that impacted Amanza's family, as she points out.

5 Justin Hartley Files for Divorce from Chrishell

Season 3, Episode 6

Image via Netflix

At the end of episode 5, Christine reads out an alert she got on her phone from TMZ, reporting that Justin Hartley, Chrishell's husband, had filed for divorce. The next episode opens with Chrishell staying at the Four Seasons and Mary coming to visit with a bouquet of flowers. The two ladies sit down and talk about what happened, and it becomes very clear to fans that Chrishell barely knows what happened.

Chrishell explains that she was blindsided because her and her husband had had an argument over the phone, but didn't get to talk after that. The next thing she knew, he texted her that he had filed for divorce, and then "45 minutes later, the world knew." She remarked that it was a common ending to an argument, that he would claim that he was out, so she didn't believe it at first, but unfortunately this time, it was true, and she now had to scramble to figure out where she was going to live and how she was going to move on. Chrishell started working at The Oppenheim Group when the show began, so viewers felt like they had gotten to know her fully as the show progressed, making this turn of events all the more devastating to watch.

Season 3, Episode 8

Image via Netflix

In the season 3 finale, Christine is getting married and Chrishell is back in LA after spending some time with her family in St. Louis to regroup after her divorce was announced. After the ceremony, the ladies are sitting together when Mary talks to Heather about a recent interview where she spoke about Chrishell's divorce. Mary took the moment to tell the group that they should all try and keep quiet about the situation, to show support for Chrishell and to keep things as private as possible.

At this moment, Davina Potratz jumps in to say that there are always two sides to every story, even when it feels like one person may be in the right more than the other. Davina seemed to be confused as to why they should publicly side with Chrishell when some of them didn't know the details of the story. Davina has always been a little too blunt in her honesty throughout her time on the show, and this was one of the moments where her need to share her totally honest opinions did more harm than good. She missed the point of supporting someone she knows personally to defend someone for the sake of argument. This moment was shocking in a sad way, to see Chrishell kicked a bit while she was down, and at an event that should be happy and celebratory.

3 Bre Learns that Chelsea’s Husband Is Cheating

Season 8, Episode 3

Image via Netflix

After a showing, Bre gets a call from a friend of hers, Amanda Lynn, who shares that she has some information that she thinks Bre will want to hear, but it would be better to meet in person due to the sensitivity of it. Bre agrees, and they meet up later at a coffee shop to discuss what Amanda has found out.

Amanda shares with Bre that a friend of hers witnessed Chelsea's husband, Jeff Lazkani, making out with another woman at a hotel. Bre is shocked to hear this, as it's heavy information to learn that someone is cheating on his wife and the mother of his children, but she also mentions how Chelsea had a lot to say about her family situation when it was in the news. Now Bre is left to wonder if she should be the messenger of this information, or if she should leave it alone. This information was tough to hear for fans, as Chelsea's husband has always been portrayed as very loving and supportive on the show, but things are not always as they seem.

2 Chrishell Calls Nicole Out in Palm Springs

Season 6, Episode 7

Image via Netflix

During a girls' trip to Palm Springs, the tension that has been brewing throughout the season reaches a fever pitch at a dinner. Chelsea, Emma, Mary, Chrishell and Heather start by discussing the drama circling Chelsea and Bre, after Bre was upset with Chelsea for sharing her reaction to Nick Cannon's new baby with the other women at the office. This topic quickly morphs into a discussion of what Nicole has been saying about Chrishell regarding Jason's new girlfriend.

Chrishell is already in a bad place with Nicole due to some rumors that she feels Nicole has spread about her, both in a professional and a personal capacity. But when Nicole makes the argument that when Jason was dating Chrishell, he wouldn't pick up the phone as much, even when it came to business calls, Chrishell makes it clear that that is false. The situation continues to escalate until Chrishell says that Nicole is on drugs. This jab makes everyone at the table stop in shock, and Chrishell finishes the insult by claiming that Nicole has been acting "cracked out all night." Nicole leaves upset while Chelsea and Mary try to jump in and defend her. This moment brought the feud between Chrishell and Nicole to a fever pitch, and caught both the ladies and the audience completely off guard.

1 Christine Asks If Chrishell Has Dementia

Season 1, Episode 8

Image via Netflix

The season 1 finale culminated in a pool party thrown by Jason and Brett to celebrate a successful year for The Oppenheim Group. Davina and Chrishell took this opportunity to try and dispel some of the tension surrounding them in the office, but the conversation had the complete opposite effect, especially once Christine got involved.

Following some of the questions that Chrishell had about Mary and Romain's relationship earlier in the season, Davina was under the impression that Chrishell wasn't being entirely truthful and was heading in the direction of being two-faced. After telling Chrishell this to her face, Chrishell stepped away to regroup before returning and addressing the problem in front of everyone. Christine then called out Chrishell for being "fake" and went so far as to ask if Chrishell had dementia because she conveniently left out some key information when Christine had asked her about this topic previously. The comment had everyone in the group telling Christine that she went too far, and prompted Chrishell to leave the party. The season ended with the tension even greater than before, and with Chrishell and audiences understanding exactly what Christine is capable of.

Selling Sunset is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

NEXT: 'Selling Sunset's 10 Best Episodes, Ranked