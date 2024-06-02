The Big Picture The hit series Selling Sunset is expanding to New York City with Selling the City.

The show is a promising drama with a group of well-dressed agents navigating intense competition and multimillion-dollar deals in the luxury housing market.

Selling the City aims to replicate the success of Selling Sunset by spotlighting the personal and professional lives of brokers in a new setting.

Selling Sunset is growing again, this time all the way to New York City. The famed Netflix series is expanding with Selling the City where fans can follow New York real estate agents selling million-dollar properties. We don't know much about the series outside of Netflix announcing the show and that it will follow agents from the real estate brokerage Douglas Elliman. It is said that Adam DiVello, who created the original series and Selling the OC, will be executive producing Selling the City.

Part of what makes shows like Selling Sunset so fascinating is less about the real estate itself and more about the relationships of those agents we're watching. Seeing what Chrishell Stause is up to or who is fighting with Christine Quinn made Selling Sunset what it is and while not every spin-off is going to work, the New York show is already promising even with what little we know about it. It is described as a show that "will follow a group of no-nonsense (and presumably very well-dressed) agents."

According to Netflix, the series is set to film this spring. Read the official description:

"The occu-soap, which begins production this spring, takes viewers inside the cutthroat luxury housing market from the POV of elite New York City-based agents, who will be announced at a later date. And just like with the Selling crew before them, expect plenty of personal and professional drama, as the team navigates intense competition, jaw-dropping properties, and life-changing multimillion-dollar deals."

'Selling the City' Is a Promising Expansion of the 'Selling Sunset' Franchise

Other shows have tried to make a successful spin-off from Selling Sunset and failed. Selling Tampa did not find the same success that Selling Sunset has, and we still don't know the fate of Selling the OC. However, the real estate market in New York has been one that has found success in the past. Shows like Million Dollar Listing New York ran for nine seasons and nearly 10 years on Bravo, so Selling the City may be the ticket for the next hit for Netflix.

Even with a little bit of information, the Selling franchise on Netflix does seem to be the streamer's version of The Real Housewives, branching into different cities and looking at how these agents work together to sell big properties. For now, it is exciting that something new is coming our way and, hopefully, there will be success in the franchise once again.

Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

