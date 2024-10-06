Since its premiere back in 2019, Netflix’s Selling Sunset has become one of the most successful real estate reality shows out there. The show offers the audience a glimpse into the world of luxury real estate against the backdrop of Los Angeles’s iconic Sunset Strip. Selling Sunset stars the real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group as they navigate their glamorous yet cut-throat careers. But beyond the million-dollar mansions and high-end listings, the show stands out for the long-standing rivalries and tension among the agents.

Selling Sunset provides the perfect blend of personal life controversies with professional stakes. Over the years, viewers have gotten invested in workplace politics, love stories, rivalries and friendships that unfold among the cast of the show. From Chrishell Stause’s whirlwind romance with boss man Jason Oppenheim to Chelsea Lazkani and Bre Tiesi’s never-ending fights, Selling Sunset is more than just a show about expensive properties. Think of it like Suits, but instead of big-show lawyers, we have big-shot realtors spicing things up and they're not fictional. With each season, the stakes get higher and the agents get wilder — and that’s exactly what keeps you coming back for more!

Selling Sunset Release Date March 21, 2019 Cast Mary Fitzgerald , Chrishell Stause , Jason Oppenheim , Christine Quinn , Heather Rae Young Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 7

10 "Confidence is Key"

Season 3, Episode 2

While the first few seasons of Selling Sunset were relatively less dramatic compared to its recent ones, they still packed a punch. Now, while I realize that the agents at The Oppenheim Group are known for pushing the envelope. However, they might have taken things a bit too far in this episode with their infamous Botox and Burgers party, which was Christine Quinn’s brilliant idea. The episode starts off with Quinn planning a broker’s opening with her co-lister Monika Fox.

Despite Fox’s wish for a more professional theme, Quinn obviously stuck to her over-the-top style and threw a party where the guests could feast on burgers while treating themselves to on-site Botox treatments. While the party was a massive success, serious tension unfolded when Davina Portraz and Quinn got into an argument. The tension was caused by Quinn by involving her then-fiancé in a property tour without telling Portraz. Not to mention Portraz and Stause’s argument after Portraz attempts to defend Quinn’s toxic behavior toward her colleagues.

9 "The Gloves Come Off"

Season 1, Episode 8

Next on the list is Selling Sunset Season 1 finale, where all the pent-up tension between Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn came to a boil. Things started off on a light note with the entire team going out for drinks. However, things go downhill when Jason and Brett Oppenheim throw a party to celebrate their agents’ hard work. During the event, Stause and Portraz try to work through their issues with each other. However, during the conversation, Portraz accuses Stause of trying to spread negativity about Mary and Romain Bonnet’s relationship.

While Stause is trying to defend herself, Quinn joins in and teams up with Portraz in the argument. Quinn takes things to a whole new level when she calls Stause “two-faced.” In the middle of all this, Jason Oppenheim steps up to defend Stause and put an end to the argument, and the rest of the agents follow. However, Quinn and Portraz continue to stir things up and the team just cannot come to a resolution. In the end, Stause walks out of the event. The next day, the agents gather around to see a billboard for their show on Sunset Plaza. While Quinn attempts to give Stause a hug, Stause makes it a point to maintain her distance — and that officially marks the beginning of their seasons-long rivalry.

8 "One Text Changes Everything"

Season 3, Episode 6

This episode picks up right after the entire team finds out about Stause’s sudden divorce from Justin Hartley (This Is Us). Unlike the usual fast-paced episodes that Selling Sunset is known for, this one focuses on Stause as she recovers from the emotional toll of her split in a room at the Four Seasons Hotel. At the beginning of the episode, she is visited by Bonnet and Amanza Smith, and she recalls how everything went down. This is when you find out that Hartley broke up with her over text which obviously left Stause blindsided.

On the other hand, Quinn and Portraz have intense discussions about the other side of the story and wonder what really happened between Stause and Hartley. The two of them are seen speculating about the ongoing problems in Stause’s marriage because of her “guarded” behavior. The episode ends with Stause finally opening up to all her colleagues about what’s been going on and heading to St. Louis to be with her family.

7 "Game Changer"

Season 5, Episode 1

Selling Sunset Season 5 begins with a bang as the fans get an inside look into Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s blossoming relationship. The couple went public with their relationship in July 2021, a year before the Season 5 premiere. So, saying that this episode was a long time coming would be an understatement. The episode begins with Stause, Oppenheim, Mary, and Romain Bonnet along with Brett Oppenheim and his girlfriend on a couple’s trip to Mykonos, Greece. But as the two lovebirds celebrate their relationship, the agents back at the office are caught off guard after they go public.

Quinn, in particular, makes snide remarks about Stause getting expensive listings because she’s been “sleeping with the boss” while Portraz wonders how long their relationship will actually last. However, Heather Rae shows support for Stause by calling her the “game-changer” in Jason Oppenheim’s life. The episode also introduces two new faces including Chelsea Lazkani and Vanessa Villela who quickly form alliances with Quinn.

6 "Everybody Loves Mary"

Season 3, Episode 5

In this episode, you get to witness The Oppenheim Group's fifth annual Friendsgiving, where the company celebrates its biggest sale yet with a $35 million home in the hills. However, the occasion leads to some serious tension as Quinn, Maya Vander, and Rae express their frustrations over Bonnet getting all the best listings because she is Jason Oppenheim’s favorite. Speaking of Mary Bonnet, she and Romain Bonnet search for a house and find their perfect fit when Stause shows them a $1.7 million listing they could easily finish themselves.

This episode was heavy on workplace drama as Smith and Rae’s co-listing is troubled by water damage which leads to a delay in its completion. Since Smith is in the process of seeking custody of her children from her estranged ex, she has to miss an appointment with the homeowner to pick out art for the staging and Heather Rae is not happy about that. The episode ends with Quinn and her husband planning their extravagant gothic winter wonderland wedding, which would go on to be one of the most iconic moments of the show.

5 "A Not So White Wedding"

Season 3, Episode 8

Selling Sunset Season 2 and 3 were all about the weddings! After building up to Mary and Romain Bonnet’s wedding during Season 2, Selling Sunset Season 3 focused on Christine Quinn’s one-of-a-kind nuptials. But of course, it’s an emotional time for Stause who is still reeling from the shock of her divorce. However, she seems happy to put the drama between her and Quinn behind her and attend her black wedding in good spirits. But things aren’t looking so friendly with Heather Rae and Quinn who get into an argument after Quinn alleges that Rae is paying the paparazzi to write articles about her and her new boyfriend, Tarek El Moussa.

It’s also time for some major changes at the office when Maya Vander leaves the Oppenheim Group and moves to Miami. The episode ends on an ugly note when Portraz and Stause get into an argument about Stause’s divorce during Quinn’s gothic wedding. Stause walks out of the event after Portraz attempts to blame her for the divorce, which leaves everyone furious. In the words of Romain Bonnet: “That girl is like a snake.”

4 "Oppenheim Wine"

Season 7, Episode 8

This episode starts off with the agents visiting a broker’s open during their trip to Cabo. The tensions are already running high between Tiesi and Lazkani. But things escalate when a blast from Tieis’s past, an agent named Cassandra Dawn, shows up at the event and leaves her feeling a little unraveled. Lazkani, on the other hand, senses Tieis’s discomfort and proceeds to form a friendship with her. As the ladies head out to a club, Nicole Young continues to talk smack about Emma Hernan and Stause, which rubs Lazkani the wrong way.

Young continues to talk about Stause behind her back, and she’s joined by Jason Oppenheim’s latest lady-love Mary-Lou Nurk, while Tiesi is ticked off by Lazkani trying to include Dawn in everything. The tension builds up all day and everything unravels during dinner when Hernan and Stause decide not to show up to avoid any drama. However, that leads to Smith making an extremely pointed video to send to Stause to call her out for not being at the dinner. But of course, the message isn’t received all that well. The episode ends with Bonnet and Smith talking about how Stause has changed over the years — and not for the better.

3 "Bre Bites Back"

Season 6, Episode 8

This episode begins during the aftermath of an explosive fight between Stause and Young in Palm Springs while Bonnet tries to diffuse the situation. It’s evident that there’s no fixing the issues between these two ladies at this point. The next morning, Young chooses not to join the team for breakfast. Stause, Rae, and Young then decide to visit Elvis’s honeymoon home in the area just to get away from the drama.

However, back at the house, Young reveals that she went out to get a drug test to prove Stause wrong. And that’s not all! She then claims that she will file a lawsuit against her co-star for defamation, which upsets Bonnet and Lazkani. While they try to convince Young to drop the whole thing, she doesn’t want to. During the last dinner of the trip, the drama starts once again when Rae tries to play mediator between Lazkani and Tiesi only to be accused of stirring the pot. The night ends with Lazkani and Tieisi having yet another argument over Tiesi choosing to have a kid with Nick Cannon after which Rae and Tiesi walk out.

2 "Once Alanna Time in The West"

Season 8, Episode 5

This episode brings in all kinds of drama as the newest agent in the office, Alanna Gold, invites all the ladies to Pioneertown, an Old West Town that she claims to own. However, things take a turn when Tiesi informs Lazkani of her husband’s infidelity. This leads Lazkani to stay back during the trip with Stause and Hernan choosing to be with her to offer her support. So, Gold, Young, Bonner, and Smith explore the old town by themselves and even take a line dance lesson.

Things get ugly during dinner, though, when Young insinuates that Emma Hernan dated a guy while he was still married. The shocking revelation happens over dinner as Bonnet and Smith try to keep Young from talking about it on camera, but she chooses to do so anyway. The episode ends with Stause and Lazkani having a tearful heart-to-heart about Lazkani’s situation, which makes for the perfect blend of personal and professional tensions.

1 "If You Can’t Stand The Heat"

Season 6, Episode 7

Selling Sunset Season 6 was all about the drama between Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young after Young accused her of taking all the credit for a co-listing they worked on together. Despite several attempts to work through their issues, the two ladies were unable to resolve things. Bonnet plans a girls’ trip to Palm Springs for the agents to bond. But before that, Stause sits down with Jason Oppenheim to catch up after their intense breakup for the first time and talk about their new partners. Stause also opens up about her whirlwind romance with Australian singer G-Flip and their plans to adopt children in the future.

As the team heads over to Palm Springs, you can cut the tension between these two with a knife. Tiesi decides to sit the trip out owning to her dynamic with Lazkani and chooses to go out for drinks with Smith while the rest of the ladies are gone. Over at Palm Springs, Bonnet shares her IVF journey with the ladies. However, things take a turn when Hernan confronts Young for saying extremely negative things about Stause and her past relationship with Oppenheim. One thing leads to another, with Young and Stause going at each other and Stause insinuating that Young is on drugs. This catfight remains one of the craziest and most memorable moments of the show.

