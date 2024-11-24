There might be more to NFL star Chad Ochocinco’s sudden split from his fiancée and Selling Tampa alum Sharelle Rosado. The former couple called it quits in October 2024 without disclosing any specific reason behind the decision. However, rumor has it that Ochocinco’s alleged infidelity is what led to the end of his engagement with Rosado.

An insider spoke with The Neighborhood Talk and revealed that Rosado broke up with the athlete after coming home and finding him in bed with another woman. The source claims that the entire incident was caught on camera. The insider also noted that this wasn’t the first time Ochocinco had cheated on his former fiancée, with whom he shares a 2-year-old daughter named Serenity Paula Johnson. In fact, the athlete was also accused of being unfaithful when he was engaged to Evelyn Lozada back in the early 2010s.

Rosado confirmed the breakup in a now-deleted post on X (formerly known as Twitter), where she asked people to stop tagging her in photos with the NFL star since they had broken up. “He is a free man ladies,” added Rosado. Ochocinco then reposted his former fiancée’s tweet with a GIF from Arrested Development showing George Michael (Michael Cera) walking with his head down. Since then, fans have been speculating about what really went down between them.

Ochocinco Called Rosado Out for Making Their Split So Public

Shortly after the breakup, Ochocinco opened up about his split and criticized Rosado for the way she approached things. During an episode of Night Cap, the athlete spoke to his co-host Shannon Sharpe about how he was feeling about the engagement ending. That’s when Ochocinco shared that he was a little taken aback by Rosado’s decision to make their split social media official.

The NFL star added that his former fiancée had blocked him from contacting her, so there was no way for them to talk about a possible reconciliation. In his exact words: “There’s no point in touching the stove if it’s still hot. I got to let the stove cool down.” During the episode, Ochocinco expressed how sad he was to see his relationship fall apart. While Ochocinco did not reveal the reason behind the split, he clarified that he was not responsible for it.

The former couple got engaged in January 2023 in front of their family and friends. During the engagement, Ochocinco got down on one knee and gave Rosado a 7-and-a-half-carat oval cut ring. The whole thing came as a complete surprise to Rosado, who told PEOPLE how shocked she was to have all her loved ones gather in Miami to celebrate her love. “In my heart, I knew we were always meant to be,” added Rosado while talking about how excited she was to get married to the NFL star.

