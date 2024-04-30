The Big Picture Brittany Snow confirmed divorce due to her husband's inappropriate actions in Selling the OC.

Alex Hall accused Snow of using vague statements for personal promotion.

Tyler Stanaland left The Oppenheim Group after season 3 filming, surprising Alex Hall.

Selling the OC Season 1 showed a married Tyler Stanaland being very friendly with his fellow real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group, and one of them was called out for trying to kiss him. His wife, Brittany Snow, filed for divorce after the season was released. Many assumed it was because of his actions on the reality show, and she finally confirmed that assumption was right.

"Of course, I saw it," she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "I watched it with my dog." The Pitch Perfect star addressed everyone involved in the situation. "I will preface this with they've taken up, and I'm collectively calling them all they because I don't know any of them except my ex-husband," she said. "They took up a lot of energy and emotion and time and real estate in my head and I don't want to give them any more time and energy." Alex Hall, who is one of the women the married man was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with, directly addressed the actor's words.

Alex Hall Calls Brittany Snow's Statement "Calculated"

The movie star made sure not to name any names because she thought that's what the Netflix reality stars wanted. However, Alex believes the celebrity was still using them for promotion. "You know, that was her intention was to get some traction and, you know, promote her book or movie and show and it worked," she told Entertainment Tonight. "She's got great PR I'll give her that." The realtor then addressed the actor's vague statements.

"Her allegations and her calculated verbiage and approach to alluding to things that happened. Anything that was aimed at me is completely false and untrue," she said. "I think any viewer who watches the show can see that that's untrue because you literally see mine and Tyler's friendship progress, or not. And so people are gonna believe what they want to believe."

Snow will be in a Starz TV series called The Hunting Wives, which is currently in production. Alex is busy promoting season 3 of the reality show, which premieres on Wednesday, May 3. This season picks up after Tyler and Alex made out in the hot tub last season. It's already been announced that Tyler left The Oppenheim Group to work for his father after filming season 3. Alex revealed she was surprised by this decision, and he blocked her on social media on Selling Sunset's reunion.

Selling the OC can be streamed on Netflix.

