The Big Picture Hall pursued Stanaland despite his married status: The pair eventually decided to explore their relationship in season 3.

On the verge of choosing between Stanaland and another love interest: Hall picked Italy, indicating its lasting impact.

Hall reflects on chemistry with Stanaland: Acknowledges its potential to mislead in relationships, leading to learning experiences.

What drew Alex Hall to Tyler Stanaland while filming Selling The OC? The real estate agents seemed close even when he was married to Brittany Snow. He also had flirty interactions with other agents of The Oppenheim Group on the reality show, including Kayla Cardona and Polly Brindle. Hall and Stanaland were free to pursue each other in season 3, and it still didn't work out.

The Netflix show ended with a cliffhanger. Hall considered going to Italy with her other love interest. Stanaland asked her to stay in California with him. But this was after he gave her mixed signals all season. Hall gave an update on where they stand and why she liked Stanaland in the first place.

Selling The OC Jason Oppenheim, owner of the Oppenheim Group, expands the company opening a second office in Newport Beach. Release Date August 24, 2022 Cast Alexandra Jarvis , Ann Lauren , Alexandra Rose , Alexandra Harper Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 3

Alex Hall Talks Chemistry With Tyler Stanaland on 'Selling The OC'

Image via Netflix

The cast appeared at Selling Sunset's season 7 reunion and Hall already revealed she wasn't in contact with Stanaland. However, she gave a deeper update to Tudum about her decision after the finale. "I did [go to Italy]," she said. "It’s really hard to come back from somewhere like that, you know? If I didn’t have kids, I’d probably still be there."

Fans can check out some of her Italy trip on Instagram. Snow did an interview discussing her surprise at Stanaland's interactions with other women in the show. Hall posted a video of herself relaxing on a balcony near Lake Como afterward with the words, "Imagine talking sh-t about me in your ugly town to your stinky friend & I'm just over here having breakfast in Lake Como before I head to my massage." She later denied it had anything to do with Snow.

Related Alex Hall Is The Best Kind of Villain on 'Selling the OC' Alex Hall is a master at maintaining control of the narrative but, even so, she keeps coming across as the perfect villain on 'Selling the OC'

So what did Hall like about Stanaland? "Chemistry can be very, very dangerous, and I’ve let it lead me astray many, many times," she said. "It can take you very far in a relationship where you might not be compatible with somebody, and then ultimately it’s somewhat of just a learning experience or a waste of time."

Hall talked about dating another man in season 3, but that didn't lead to a relationship either. She explained that she was taking a break from dating. The streaming service hasn't mentioned a reunion for season 3, so it's unclear if the cast will have a platform to discuss events in the season. There have also been multiple cast members who left The Oppenheim group with Stanaland, Alexandra Jarvis, and Sean Palmieri.

Selling The OC can be streamed on Netflix.

Watch On Netflix