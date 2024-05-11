The Big Picture Alexandra Jarvis maintained her calm and cool demeanor on Selling the OC, despite drama with co-workers and personal feuds.

Jarvis eloped with Sergio Ducoulombier in Italy, leaving out office coworkers, even though a Selling Sunset friend was invited.

Jarvis stood by friend Sean Palmieri in his feud with Austin Victoria, and ultimately chose to leave the Oppenheim Group.

The camera loves Alexandra Jarvis, even when her co-workers don't. Her tenure on Selling the OC has been admirable. Few people manage to dip their toe into reality TV and emerge unscathed. More than unscathed, during her three seasons on the series, the model-turned-attorney-turned-broker remained calm and cool in each dramatic confrontation she was pulled into — much to the chagrin of her hot-headed co-workers at the Oppenheim Group.

For someone who has been successful in high-end industries like fashion, law, and real-estate, Jarvis comes across as relatively humble and maybe, strategically, even a little shady. Her co-stars have often expressed they feel she is being condescending when she breaks out her folksy down-South expressions, like calling people "honey" or saying "bless your heart." These phrases seem to come as naturally to the Alabama native as her ability to deliver cutting words in a soft voice with a sweet smile. But in her tenure at the Oppenheim Group, Jarvis more often played the role of sardonic narrator to other people's messy situations than actively getting her hands dirty by getting involved in the drama herself.

It was recently announced that Jarvis was among the several agents who have left the Oppenheim Group as a result of its messy third season. Each agent had their reason for leaving. Sean Palmieri left as a result of office tensions arising from rumors he circulated about co-star Austin Victoria. Tyler Stanaland chose to leave the office after his showmance with co-worker Alex Hall fizzled, and his father offered him a position at his real estate firm as a way out of all the drama. Jarvis seems to have several reasons for leaving as well. And, of course, she has the perfect answer for those wondering why she ultimately chose to exit the series.

Alexandra Jarvis' Departure Comes on the Heels of Her Elopement

In Season 2, a recently engaged Jarvis brought Chelsea Lazkani from sister series Selling Sunset to a fitting for her wedding dress. When Lazkani asked if her coworkers would be attending the wedding, Jarvis at first admitted demurely they were planning a small wedding. When Lazkani pressed her for an answer, Jarvis coyly asked "What do you think?" and the ladies laughed together as they agreed the answer was "no." Jarvis and her then fiancé, Sergio Ducoulombier, eloped in Lake Como, Italy in April 2023. When speaking to People Magazine about the experience, Jarvis mentioned that the couple had a separate celebration with friends and family when they returned to Orange County. She also made sure to wryly observe that co-workers who she had previously been "perceived to be close to" did not make the guest list.

The first hint in the series that the relationship between Jarvis and her business partner Alexandra Rose had started to sour occurs in Season 2. As they are viewing a potential listing with a homeowner, Rose seems a little too flirtatious for Jarvis' liking. In a confessional interview, she notes that she and Rose have very different approaches when it comes to speaking with clients. Jarvis even observes that at times she finds Rose's efforts to be "a little unprofessional." When newbie Ali Harper was interviewed to join the office later in Season 2, Jarvis invited her to lunch and expressed that she was always hesitant to partner with Rose, claiming she had come to see they have different values and worldviews. Then, in a confessional, she told the producers that even though everyone's perception is that she and Rose were close, the reality is they were not. She told them, "I'm trying to keep it professional, and that's it."

When Rose was informed that Jarvis had turned on her, and was contributing to gossip at the office about her, she confronted Jarvis about the recent distance in their relationship. Jarvis took the opportunity to end any notion that the two of them were friends. She expressed that Rose made "thoughtless" negative comments about her fiancé and her life, which contributed to the end of their closeness. In the Season 2 finale, Jarvis made it even more explicitly clear to Rose that this behavior was no longer to be tolerated: "Stop trying to slander my fiancé. Stop trying to spread gossip." Protecting her soon-to-be husband from the salacious environment at the OC Oppenheim office was a priority to Jarvis then, and was likely a factor in her decision to leave the office after her elopement and filming a grueling third season.

There Is a Toxic Work Environment at the Orange County Oppenheim Group

Toxic is one of a few choice words one could call the work environment at the Oppenheim office in Orange County. Polly Brindle took issue with Jarvis from the first episode of Season 1, going so far as to say she hates her and thinks she is the "worst person in the f—ing world." At a group dinner Hall hosted, Austin Victoria spread a rumor that he saw Jarvis out at a "swinger party" when she was engaged. At this dinner, the group also dubbed Jarvis "the ring collector," mocking the number of times she had been engaged and married. When the group took a trip to view some properties in Cabo San Lucas, Brindle filmed Jarvis at an office event when the cameras were down and the group was partying together, for unknown but seemingly nefarious reasons. Jarvis was reportedly enjoying herself on the dance floor, but noticed Brindle filming her and demanded the footage be removed from the phone.

The messy love triangle between Stanaland, his unaware wife — actress Brittany Snow — and, at different times, Kayla Cardona, Polly Brindle, and Alex Hall caused tension in the OC office. The office shenanigans caused agent Brandi Marshall to take a firm stance on "team marriage." In Season 2, Marshall butted heads with Hall, trying to make her understand the situation from the wife's perspective. In Season 3, Palmieri came forward to say he was uncomfortable with how flirtatious Victoria had allegedly been with him, claiming he and his wife invited him to a threesome. Palmieri cited his respect for marital vows as a reason he would never "swing" with a married couple, and the rumors ultimately led to him leaving the office. Collectively, these kinds of situations getting aired out in an office setting definitely create tension, and bring soap opera levels of personal drama to reality TV.

Jarvis Has Picked a Side in the Sean Palmieri and Austin Victoria Feud

When Palmieri came forward to say he was uncomfortable being hit on by Victoria and his wife, it caused ripples of tension throughout the brokerage, and even escalated into an altercation where Victoria pushed Palmieri in the chest outside the office. Victoria maintains he was only ever trying to be friendly, and implied that Palmieri was using these rumors to cause drama in a bid to keep his position on the series, since he had yet to sell a house in his time at the agency. Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, Jarvis told US Weekly that she and Palmieri have remained close friends after their departure from the series and so, she knows "a lot more of what was going on than a lot of other people do." She tells the magazine that Palmieri has always been a "straight-shooter" and that in the wake of the scandal she is still completely in her friend's corner.

After being berated season after season, labeled a bully, and losing her alliance with Rose, it seems that Jarvis reached a limit. By the end of the second season, Jarvis was already planting seeds that she was considering leaving the brokerage. Her friend Palmieri leaving the office also seems to have been a factor as well. Protecting her newlywed life with her now husband also was sure to have been a consideration, judging by the office track record when it comes to respecting marriage as an institution. When asked by People Magazine how she came to the decision to leave the Oppenheim Group, she answered in her signature breezy style, saying: "I don't really know what to say about it other than I just know when it's time to leave a party."

All three seasons of Selling the OC are available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

