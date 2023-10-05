The Big Picture Ali Harper joined Selling the OC as a newcomer with no prior real estate experience but impressed cast members with her southern charm.

Ali's connection to TV producer Adam DiVello, creator of Music City and Selling the OC, sparked theories about her role on the show.

Ali confirmed that Season 3 has finished filming and teased that the drama on Selling the OC is real, with strong personalities and tension between cast members.

Ali Harper made waves as the newest addition to the Selling the OC cast, and she officially joined the Oppenheim Group by the end of Season 2. Netflix fans watched the newcomer navigate her way as a prospective real estate agent who had not only zero prior listings but also no real estate license. Battle lines were quickly drawn as the reality TV show cast split into two sides, each trying to get the new girl on their team. Alexandra Jarvis took her out to lunch on camera, where they bonded over their southern roots - Ali is from Nashville, Tennessee, while Jarvis was born in Helena, Alabama. Jarvis opened up about how she didn't really get along with most of the other women at the Oppenheim Group after a falling out with her former close friend, Alexandra Rose. Then Polly Brindle and Alex Hall (yes, another Alexandra - with the addition of Ali, there are four in total on the show, and they all go by different monikers) met with Ali for dinner and drinks, where they complained about their fellow cast members and made it clear that Ali would, eventually, have to choose a side.

Before learning about the social minefield at the Oppenheim Group, Ali was introduced to the show by attending an open house, where she connected with several cast members. Within seconds of her first appearance, Ali mentioned that she competed in Miss USA. She won the title of Miss Tennessee USA 2018, beating another familiar face who took second place - Hannah Ann Sluss from pilot Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor. A YouTube video shows Ali tearfully accepting the crown after clutching hands with Hannah Ann, waiting for the winner to be announced. Ali placed in the Top 10 in the Miss USA competition (per her LinkedIn).

There's a Reason Why 'Selling the OC' Fans May Recognize Ali Harper

Reality TV fans might have seen Ali Harper's face before she joined Selling the OC, and her familiarity has nothing to do with her pageant history. Ali was on another reality series called Music City that premiered in 2018 and ran for two seasons. Music City was created by TV producer Adam DiVello, who is behind shows like Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, The Hills, The City... and Selling Sunset and Selling the OC. The series followed a group of young adults as they pursued fame, success, and love in Nashville.

In a Reddit thread titled "Thoughts on Ali?" fans speculated that Ali's connection to DiVello got her a coveted role on Selling the OC and a job at the prestigious Oppenheim Group. "She was on another reality show, music city... which was also produced and created by Adam divello so my guess is that's the connection she needed to get on the show," wrote one Selling the OC fan. "She's an Adam DiVello plant - she was the star of his series before Selling Sunset that was on CMT, Music City. She has no connections to O group, real estate, OC or California for that matter… not sure what she did to get the Selling the OC spot but somehow she swang it," another fan said. Several commenters suggested that Ali was intended to be the equivalent of Chrishell Stause on Selling Sunset. "Its because this spin off lacks a 'Chrishell' type... the show needed a 'small town girl big city' angle," wrote one fan, while another said, "I literally thought she was Chrishell every time she came on screen."

Selling the OC fans can definitely expect to see more of Ali on the Netflix show. The former pageant queen told Louise Clarke on The Hub that season 3 has already finished filming, a process she described as a "whirlwind" and "the quickest, craziest experience of [her] life." She added: "Season 3 is already wrapped, so there's another season coming out soon, so it's been wild, but so much fun!"

Ali revealed that she was extremely nervous about joining the Oppenheim Group - especially because, as her cast mate Gio Helou pointed out, she did not have her real estate license yet. "My situation is kind of funny because I, during season 2, and I guess you're going to have to find out season 3, but I don't have my license by this point. So I basically am walking into not only just a real estate brokerage but... it's luxury real estate, and it's the Oppenheim Group. I mean, it's incredibly intimidating," she said. She added that her first encounter with her boss, Jason Oppenheim, was particularly nerve-wracking. "I don't think I had any spit left in my mouth after meeting Jason."

The reality star had plenty of nice things to say about the Oppenheim Group co-founder and her coworkers. "It's intimidating, but it was also really shocking to see how, this is going to sound crazy, but normal [Jason] is. He's so humble, and he really does take the time for each and every single person in the brokerage just to, not lead them, but show them the ropes," she gushed. "And a lot of the agents were incredibly welcoming to me, so I really lucked out in that area, because I don't think that's how it typically always is."

Ali also spilled a little tea on the upcoming season. "I'm a huge reality show fan, I always have been. I actually didn't watch Selling the OC before got on it, but [I'm a] big Bravo fan, [The Real] Housewives fan, whatever. And everyone always says, 'Oh yeah, our drama is real,' they're always lying. This show? Everything you see is legitimately real," she said. "People really do hate each other... it's definitely an interesting bunch with very strong personalities."

It sounds like Selling the OC fans have a lot to look forward to in season 3, including more scenes with Ali, whom they may have already watched on Music City. With two shows under her belt, it appears that the new Netflix cast member is building a successful career for herself, not only as a realtor but also as a reality TV star.