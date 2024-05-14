The Big Picture Austin Victoria denied allegations and focused on family after fallout with co-star.

Victoria clarified that he is straight, addressed rumors about his relationships.

Despite conflicts, some people continue to support Palmieri post-season 3.

The friendship between Sean Palmieri, Austin Victoria, and Tyler Stanaland became an explosive storyline in season 3 of the Netflix reality series, Selling The OC. Palmieri told people in The Oppenheim Group that Victoria and his wife, Lisa invited Palmieri over, gave him weed cookies, and tried to get a threesome started. Palmieri claimed he felt uncomfortable and left. Victoria found out and confronted Palmieri outside the office and pushed him.

Palmieri confronted Stanland for sending him flirty texts and then icing him out in the finale. Stanaland denied that there was anything more behind his long texts. It's already been reported that Palmieri and Stanaland are no longer at The Oppenheim Group. But Victoria gave an update on his family and addressed getting physical with Palmieri.

Austin Victoria of 'Selling The OC' Says He's Moving On Past the Fight

Victoria gave an update on his family and the fallout of his friendship with Palmieiri to Tudum. "Sean and I no longer speak, and I think that’s pretty clear why," he said. "He made up some really personal lies about myself and then involved my wife, so I had my Will Smith moment and I’ve moved on. Now I’m really focused on just family, work, and giving my children the lives that they deserve. I don’t really have time for that stuff."

Victoria said his wife was pregnant with a boy at the time of the interview. She has since given birth on April 25 to Aeson, making them a family of five. The family hasn't bought a home since filming. The real estate agent addressed the rumor in an Instagram post with multiple slides on May 6.

"First things first...Finish the entire season!!! The lies start to fall apart and opinions change. The truth will always prevail," read one slide. "The answer to most of your questions/accusations is simply screen time. In reality TV if you are not featured, you are not paid. When you quit your job and haven't sold a property in 2 years, you get desperate. Contrary to popular belief, reality TV doesn't pay bills. In reality TV, you can quite literally make anything up and it's your word vs theirs. Scary stuff!"

He shared his support for his LGBTQ friends, but said he wasn't hitting on Palmieri. "Lastly, I'm a straight man," read the post. "I love my wife and we have never and will never 'experiment.'" The finale showed Kayla Cardona, who previously supported Palmieri, questioning if she was misled with this rumor. However, Alexandra Jarvis continues to support Palmieri and also left The Oppenheim Group.

Selling The OC can be streamed on Netflix.

