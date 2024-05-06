The Big Picture Kayla Cardona and Alex Hall had conflicts in Selling The OC season 1 and after filming.

Hall spoke negatively about Cardona's mental health, leading to tension.

Cardona found Hall's apology insincere and their friendship remained strained.

The Oppenheim Group agents didn't have great boundaries with each other in Selling The OC season 1, and that unsurprisingly led to drama on the reality series. Kayla Cardona was accused of trying to kiss the married Tyler Stanaland. She later apologized to him and he accepted it. Stanaland also admitted "they were all over each other" that night and owed her an apology too.

Alex Hall had a flirty relationship with Stanaland herself after he got divorced on the Netflix show. She also butted heads with Cardona in season 1 over a listing. The ladies mostly kept their differences from each other in season 3 until the cast found out Hall was talking negatively about Cardona's mental health. Here is where they stand after filming, according to Cardona.

Selling The OC Jason Oppenheim, owner of the Oppenheim Group, expands the company opening a second office in Newport Beach. Release Date August 24, 2022 Cast Alexandra Jarvis , Ann Lauren , Alexandra Rose , Alexandra Harper Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 3

Kayla Cardona Says Alex Hall Blocked Her After Apologizing

Image via Netflix

"Reactions Have Consequences" showed the cast hanging out at the beach. Alexandra Harper revealed a podcast teaser showed Hall saying one of the agents should be in a mental institution. "Several people have sent me the clip because people knew it was about me," Cardona said in the episode. Brandi Marshall and Harper revealed they thought it was about themselves. However, Cardona was confident it was about her. They asked Hall who she was talking about and she denied it was about Cardona. But the full podcast episode revealed that wasn't true. She later apologized to Cardona, but it didn't stick.

"Well, I thought we did have a moment to start over, and after we wrapped up filming, she continued to speak badly about me," Cardona told Us Weekly. "[She] ended up blocking me and a few other of my family members, which I found very odd. But yeah, I already knew that that apology was not genuine and it showed with her actions."

Hall said in the following episode that she didn't remember who she was talking about and didn't intentionally lie. Cardona didn't believe this and made it clear she wanted an apology instead. Hall apologized and asked for a clean slate. "It's really hard to move forward when I don't think you're genuine," Cardona said. Hall urged Cardona to remember her good qualities before they butted heads. Viewers will have to wait for a reunion to see what happened between that apology and Hall's decision to block her. But it looks like they're nowhere close to being friends again.

