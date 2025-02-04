Lauren Shortt is bidding adieu to The Oppenheim Group! The reality TV star will be departing the firm and subsequently will not appear on the recently renewed Selling The OC Season 4. Shortt is embarking on a new chapter in her real estate career as she waves goodbye to the Netflix reality show.

On February 3, 2025, US Weekly exclusively revealed that Shortt will not be returning for Selling The OC Season 4, which was renewed by Netflix on January 24, 2025. The reality TV star is teaming up with fellow real estate agent and designer Cindi Karamzadeh for a new venture named Cindi + Lauren. In a joint post, the duo took to their Instagram, revealing that Cindi + Lauren aims to bring a “multi-faceted approach to the luxury real estate market.” They have joined Compass, a brokerage that reflects their aim to innovate with sophistication and unparalleled service. The post also flaunted the dynamic duo’s real estate expertise as follows:

“With a combined $300 million+ in sales, they offer a seamless blend of real estate expertise, interior design, and innovative marketing—creating the ultimate home-everything team.”

Shortt had teased the big career announcement on January 31, 2025, with an Instagram post featuring Karamzadeh. The show’s creator, Adam DiVello, had previously revealed that production for Selling the OC Season 4 is currently underway and will feature a lot of new faces. However, it will be sad to see Shortt go since she’d always try her best to channel her energy into selling houses rather than interpersonal drama on the show.

Speaking of departed, Alex Hall is spilling the tea on her current dynamic with Tyler Stanaland, who quit the Netflix reality show before the release of Selling The OC Season 3. In an exclusive interview with E! News on September 24, 2024, Hall revealed that she and Stanaland are far from friends. The reality TV star, who had a few romantic moments with Stanaland on the show, revealed that she’s heard through the grapevine that the latter is in a relationship. And while she’s happy for him, Hall doesn’t have any communication with him, to the extent that she’s even blocked by Stanaland on social media.

While the duo have been sparking romance rumors from the onset of the show — despite Stanaland being married to Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow at the time — Hall believes that their relationship never took flight. The reality TV star even thinks that watching Selling The OC Season 3 reignited the memories and the frustration due to the constant lack of clarity from Stanaland during that period. The mom of two shared insight into what she was going through as follows:

“There was fear on my part too. But I'm just a woman who wants a man to take the lead and unfortunately it wasn't there.”

Selling The OC was renewed for a fourth season. Netflix has yet to announce an official release date. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Netflix.