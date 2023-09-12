The Big Picture Selling The OC Season 2 is a chaotic and drama-filled spin-off of Selling Sunset, filled with confrontations, gossip, and lunch dates.

Tyler Stanaland is at the center of the drama this season, with his messy divorce and flirtation with Alexandra Hall causing tension among the agents.

Brandi Marshall is heavily involved in the drama surrounding Tyler and Hall, constantly talking about it and defending Kayla, leading to heated confrontations at a bar in Cabo.

Season 2 of Selling The OC is an entertaining eight episodes on Netflix, and the spin-off show is proving to be worth the hype. Selling Sunset has cemented its spot in reality TV, but Selling The OC just might take the cake in terms of chaos and drama. The episodes that were released were jam-packed with gutsy confrontations, juicy gossip, and a lot of lunch dates. There's some real estate mixed in, but with everything else going on, the beautiful homes of Orange County get lost in the Oppenheim sauce.

After Season 1 burst on the scene, Selling fans could tell that this chapter of Oppenheim agents would be special. There's always something about Orange County and Laguna Beach that cranks the volume to 11 on entertainment. So, what happens this season on Selling The OC? Well, all the drama seems to start and end with Tyler Stanaland.

Tyler Stanaland is The Center Of The Season's Drama

Image via Netflix

Tyler's public divorce and even more public flirtation with Alexandra Hall is the pinnacle of drama this season. One of the main conflicts comes from how messy Brandi Marshall believes their flirtationship to be. She is seen multiple times through the show mentioning how she is "Team Wife" and doesn't want Hall to appear to be the other woman involved in a divorce that isn't finalized yet. Brandi offers her unsolicited opinion about their relationship at lunch with Polly Brindle and Lauren Shortt where Polly defends Tyler's ability to flirt or be with anyone he wants as their divorce is definitely happening. Brandi isn't so sure though, and states that he's still taken until the ink is dry on paper. Between Tyler and Hall, there's definitely palpable chemistry. Throughout all eight episodes, viewers are constantly watching their will-they-won't-they interactions and almost eye-rolling at how nonchalant they both act about their obvious feelings for each other.

Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall... and Also Polly Brindle?

Tyler also gets himself into a bit of a pickle when news surfaces about Tyler and Polly making out on the couch at Oppenheim Group. Kayla Cardona is the one who brought the news to the surface at Gio Helou's 100 million dollar sales party for himself, and she was relentless about it. Kayla was seen almost cornering Polly with insistence on creating drama between her and Tyler. Kayla felt slighted by a previous interaction between her and Polly during Season 1 in which Polly felt it was inappropriate that Kayla was trying to sleep with Tyler. Knowing that information, it seems as though Kayla took on the role of Karma Creator by confronting Polly and Tyler and letting the information fly to anyone who would listen at the party. This caused Tyler to leave the party and tell Jason Oppenheim that he hired the wrong agents before he stormed out the door. At this point, fans are wondering what is so interesting about Tyler that puts him dead center of everyone's conversations.

Brandi Marshall is Always Involved In Tyler and Hall Drama

Image via Netlfix

With Tyler's love life being the center of attention in the office, Brandi is the one realtor who really can't stop talking about it. According to her, she doesn't care, and it's not a big deal, but in every episode, it turns into a big deal. All the tension builds up and then comes to an eventual head when the realtor group heads to Cabo to take a look at a new Oppenheim office. Hall and Tyler are back to their flirtatious ways under the Mexican sun and Kayla swears that she sees the two making out. During a drunken evening, Kayla calls them out for what she thought was them making out and Brandi steps in to help defend Kayla. The interaction between Brandi and Hall escalates to the point of Hall asking if Brandi is going to swing on her. Some of the other realtors like Alexandra Jarvis jump to Kayla and Brandi's aid and tell Hall that she talks down on people. It's obvious that the two are hurt by each other's words and Brandi leaves the bar and Hall seeks validation from those who stayed behind. Brandi stands behind what she has to say about Hall and according to her interview with People, the two are still not friends to this day.

Jarvis, Rose, and The Fourth Alex

Image via Netflix

While Tyler and Hall are at the forefront of the drama, there are also little fires all around them. Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose (also known as Rose) are a dynamic duo in Season 1, but Season 2 puts a bit of strain on their relationship. During the Cabo trip, Jarvis refuses to acknowledge Rose as her mentor, even though Rose taught her everything she knows and often brought her on as a duo for selling monster mansions. Rose takes this personally, as anyone might, and has a lot of stinging things to say about Jarvis. The pair that was thick as thieves seemed like distant strangers after that trip. There's also a fourth Alex that gets added to the mix. Former 2018 Miss Tennessee USA, Alexandra "Ali" Harper is brought onto the show after she shows up at an open house. She has no real estate experience and only spends five days a week in the OC, but Jason and Brett bring her into the Oppenheim group as a new agent. Their caveat is that the team, specifically Polly, is responsible for teaching her the ropes. She makes waves in the last episode at Polly's birthday party. She shows some teeth by telling Gio that if she can close on her first house in two months, he has to perform a catwalk in a bikini at the office.

Real Estate Gets Overshadowed By Gossip and Drama

Imge via Netflix

While all of this drama is happening, we get to see some of the beautiful real estate that the OC has to offer, but it is definitely an afterthought. Fans will gawk at some of the prices and commissions of these homes, but they ultimately get pushed into the shadows to focus on who's kissing who and who's friends with whom. Season 2 leaves fans wondering if the Cabo firm will be a new spin-off or if the OC team will just inherit those properties. However, the Cabo firm feels like an afterthought considering Season 2 ends with Tyler expressing his feelings for Hall in the hot tub.

What can we expect for Season 3? It's clear that this team has no issue confronting anyone about the drama and gossip, and there's far more aggression than passive aggression for them. After watching Season 2, it's clear that there will be even more cattiness and confrontation when the new season releases. Sure, there might be some real estate too, but give the reality fans what they want! Chaos!