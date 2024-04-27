Real estate just got a lot more exciting in Season 3 of Netflix’s Selling the OC. Bosses Jason and Brett Oppenheim return with their team of accomplished realtors, ready to swipe out million-dollar deals in Orange County. Introducing more luxurious properties and high-profile clients, audiences get a taste of what it’s like to live in some of the country’s premier estates. But it’s not always work for the Oppenheim Group.

Staying true to its Reality TV roots, Selling the OC wouldn’t be complete without some hot drama within the office walls. With everything that’s happened last season, ranging from an office fling to a clueless office newbie, Season 3 is upping the ante. It’s only a matter of time before the professional gets personal, and likewise.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about Season 3 of Selling the OC.

Selling The OC Jason Oppenheim, owner of the Oppenheim Group, expands the company opening a second office in Newport Beach.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Selling the OC‘ Season 3

The trailer for Selling the OC Season 3 wastes no time in spilling the drama. Former newbie Alexandra Harper officially spreads her wings and puts her acquired real estate skills to good use. However, things go awry when Harper is unable to answer questions from potential buyers. Things get serious when she receives a warning from senior Gio Helou, who advises her that selling real estate in the OC requires more than just good looks. If Harper doesn’t get her act together soon, she might just lose her seat at the O Group.

Season 3 also picks up where Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall left off. The pair enjoyed a casual fling last season. However, things never got serious, mainly because Stanaland was still in the midst of his very public divorce. Hall is seen tearily confronting Stanaland, who apparently ghosted her. Stanaland confesses to fellow colleague Austin Victoria that he’s at a stage where he wants to settle down with someone, but probably not with Hall. With the two having different expectations of what they want in a relationship, it’s high time Stanaland and Hall decide whether they want to pursue a proper relationship or end their situationship for good.

The Oppenheim Group wouldn’t be complete without all the messy gossip. The peak of it all is when Sean Palmieri is accused of running his mouth and spreading rumors around the office, much to the dismay of Victoria. But Palmieri isn’t afraid of any threats. If anything, he’s willing to double it down, boasting to his colleagues that he has “the truth.” Whatever this truth may be, sounds like it could be a potential downfall for the tight-knit team.

When Is ‘Selling the OC‘ Season 3 Coming Out?

All eight episodes of Selling the OC Season 3 officially premiere on May 3.

For those who haven’t subscribed to Netflix yet, there are three membership tiers to explore. The first option is the Standard plan, priced at $6.99 per month, which includes ads. If you prefer uninterrupted viewing, there’s the ad-free Standard plan at $15.49 per month. Finally, the Premium plan, at $19.99 per month, comes with extra features. Each plan is tailored to accommodate varying budgets and watching preferences.

Fans of Selling the OC may also want to check out its original series, Selling Sunset, on Netflix as well. Instead of Orange County, Selling Sunset follows the Oppenheim Group and its seven highly accomplished real estate agents as they work towards becoming the leading premier agency in Hollywood Hills and on the Sunset Strip. Last month, Season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills officially premiered on the streaming platform as well. Real estate mogul Mauricio Umansky is no stranger to the industry. With over $4 billion in real estate sales, his professional life is on the rise. But when it comes to family matters, he’s still got a lot of work to do.

Who Is in the Cast of ‘Selling the OC‘ Season 3?

Starring in Season 3 of Selling the OC is none other than twin brothers slash real estate bosses Brett and Jason Oppenheim. The Oppenheim Group is an upscale real estate brokerage comprising of a tight-knit team of experienced real estate agents. With a staggering track record boasting over $3 billion in total sales and $300 million in active listings, the firm consistently finalizes more than one hundred transactions annually. As the premier brokerage in the Hollywood Hills and Sunset Strip area, the Oppenheim Group also holds their business in Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Bel Air, Malibu, and even outside the country.

Returning to Season 3 is Kayla Cardona, whose extensive real estate experience and award-winning portfolio have made her one of the agency’s strongest assets. Hailing from Alabama, Alexandra Jarvis might not have the strongest suit in real estate. But when it comes to negotiating and advocating for clients, this practicing attorney knows her stuff.

Prior to becoming a real estate agent, Polly Brindle spent many of her years jetsetting and modeling in big cities like London, Milan, Paris, Barcelona, and Paris. Brindle was responsible for mentoring Harper, a former Nashville beauty queen turned aspiring agent.

Nobody could forget Selling the OC’s hottest unofficial couple. At just 18 years old, Stanaland received his real estate license. Not too shabby for a fifth-generation realtor. He’s also a huge lover boy and can be found endlessly flirting with Hall, a skilled real estate agent with prior experience in interior design.

With a background in public relations, newcomer Brandi Marshall is a change of the Oppenheim Group’s communications. Fellow newcomer Victoria might have joined the real estate game quite late, but he’s not afraid to stand up to colleagues who underestimate him. Lastly,, seasoned realtor and one of the O Group’s first agents Helou also makes a return to Season 3.

A social butterfly, Alexandra Rose knows how to work her way through clients thanks to her experience in sales. Lastly, South Florida native Palmieri previously worked at Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty and Coldwell Banker before making the jump to the Oppenheim Group in May 2021.

What Is ‘Selling the OC‘ Season 3 About?

Season 3 of Selling the OC picks up where last season left off. In case you missed it, Season 2 introduces a fourth Alex into the group, none other than Harper herself. With minimum experience in the real estate business, she tries to learn the tricks of the trade under the tutelage of Brindle. Whatever Harper has learned throughout her time in the OC, she better put her skills to work quick if she wants to keep her place in the Oppenheim Group.

Meanwhile, Stanaland gained a lot of attention last season, mainly because of his very obvious public flirting with Hall. But Stanaland’s got some loose ends to tie up, particularly his divorce from actress Brittany Snow. Over the past eight episodes of Selling the OC, the two are constantly put into push-and-pull situations. At this point, it’s no secret that the two are falling for each other. But not everyone is happy about their “relationship”, Cardona isn’t too pleased with Tyler, who thinks his whole relationship with Hall is just messy, especially since he’s in the middle of a divorce. Things escalated on a company trip to check out an Oppenheim Group listing, where Cardona straight up yelled at the pair, ending her friendship with Hall.

Who Is Making ‘Selling the OC‘?

The executive producers of Selling the OC include Adam DiVello, Sundee Manusakis, Suzy Ratner, Kristofer Lindquist, and Skyler Wakil, in partnership with Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate production companies. The idea of the series came to Divello when he stumbled upon an ad for the Oppenheim Group in a magazine. It didn’t take long until Divello instructed his development executive to arrange an interview with the Oppenheim twins and set up the foundation of the Netflix series.