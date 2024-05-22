The Big Picture Sean Palmieri causes drama with rumors about Tyler Stanaland and Austin Victoria, leading to his departure.

Sean graduated from the University of Florida in Marketing and Advertising, and joined the Oppenheim Group in 2021.

Sean spreads explosive rumors about Austin and Lisa, resulting in a confrontation and his eventual exit from the O Group.

Selling The OC is back for Season 3, and so are the lavish homes, the high life, and the drama and gossip mill is churning hard. Between love stories that don't quite flourish, threats of leaving the Oppenheim Group, and many up-close and personal arguments, Season 3 is pulling out all the stops. The Netflix hit follows a set of twin brothers, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, as they run their luxury real estate group in Orange County. There, Brett and Jason's agents' lives are revealed on screen, mixed in between selling beautiful homes on the coast.

This season, we saw a lot more of Sean Palmieri, and truthfully, it was a little hard to keep up with. Familiar favorites like Alex Hall, Tyler Stanaland, and Polly Brindle are back serving up looks and hustling for commission, but the emergence of Sean from the shadows of season 1 and 2 stirred things up a bit. What is Sean's deal, and why is he so angry?

Who Is Sean Palmieri?

Sean Palmieri is a Florida native who attended the University of Florida for Marketing and Advertising. He started his real estate career in Miami and eventually transferred to Coldwell Banker Global Luxury as Beverly Hills's marketing head. After that, Sean joined the Oppenheim Group and has been there since 2021. In season 1 and 2, we see a little bit of Sean, but not enough to get to know him or who he is. In season 3, Sean gets plenty more air time and utilizes every second of it. Sean relies heavily on his marketing background to secure his importance at the O Group, and other real estate agents wonder when he will actually sell a house.

What Happened Between Sean and Tyler Stanaland?

Tyler, Austin Victoria, and Sean used to all be really close friends. They would look at homes together, work out together, and spend time outside the office together. The trio, somewhere along the lines, fell off incredibly hard. The root of the issue is a handful of nasty rumors that Sean is churning and dishing out to the rest of the cast. The rumor in particular about Tyler is that he had a crush on Sean and was relentless about it. Sean claimed that Tyler was constantly flirting with him, spending time with him, buying him gifts, and cooking him dinner. He also mentioned that Tyler was possessive and controlling, and wouldn't want him working any deals or spending any time with Austin. This argument came to a head in the season finale at the derby, and Tyler was having none of it. Tyler called out Sean for saying anything to remain relevant and that he was reaching for something to have the limelight on him. During this argument, Sean's lies start to unravel as Kayla Cardona starts to realize that a story Sean initially told her had changed, and it becomes clear to her that she can't trust what Sean says. The argument ended with Alex Hall saying how Sean won't be with the O Group much longer because of the way he behaves.

What Rumor Was Spread About Sean and Austin Victoria?

The rumor Sean spread about Austin and his wife, Lisa, was an explosive start to his appearance in the season. The O Group had a team "bondfire" down on the beach, and while there, Sean started in on Tyler and Austin and claimed that Tyler was only successful in real estate because of his father. Gio Helou and Austin came to Tyler's defense and that was enough to cause Sean to leave. The next day, Sean met with Kayla and Ali Harper and explained that he didn't like Austin because he and his wife propositioned him for a threesome one evening after offering him marijuana brownies. Sean explained that the couple was a little too flirty for his liking, so he left and kept his distance from Austin after that. This rumor eventually made its way to Austin's ears, and that man doesn't play when it comes to his family. Austin confronted Sean at the office. The argument ended with Austin pushing Sean as he wouldn't own up to spreading the rumor and Austin slammed him as a psychotic liar.

Sean had no issues serving up the tea this season, but by the end of the season, many realized that maybe he was not being quite as truthful as he claims to be. Season 3 ended with quite a few cliffhangers, but it was confirmed that Sean did leave the O Group. Jason Oppenheim mentioned in the article that it was his decision to leave, but that it's likely the toxicity in the workplace from his actions played a role in his departure.

All of season 3 of Selling The OC is available for streaming on Netflix.

