The Big Picture Season 3 of Selling The OC explores a "will they, won't they" romance, but it turns into more of a horror story than a love story.

The show bears similarities to The Hills in its workplace reality show vibe, focusing on fashion, luxury, wealth, love, and sex drama.

The hot and cold romance between Stanaland and Hall in season 3 leaves viewers frustrated and wanting a fresh storyline for season 4.

Spoiler Alert for Selling the OC Season 3 finaleSelling the OC returns for season 3 on Netflix after a massive cliffhanger. Last season, Tyler Stanaland was officially single after Brittany Snow filed for divorce from him. The actor has confirmed she was surprised by her husband's closeness with his cast members when she watched the first season alone. She didn't name who she was referring to, but viewers assumed it was Alex Hall.

Season 2 showed Stanaland and Hall acknowledging that their friendship might be something more. Other agents at The Oppenheim Group said the rumors about them while Stanaland was married were bad for their business. However, the season ended with the "friends" making out in a hot tub. It's not surprising that season 3 explores their "will they, won't they" story more, but it proves to be more of a horror story than a love story from the moment it started.

Selling The OC Jason Oppenheim, owner of the Oppenheim Group, expands the company opening a second office in Newport Beach. Release Date August 24, 2022 Cast Alexandra Jarvis , Ann Lauren , Alexandra Rose , Alexandra Harper Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 3

What 'Selling The OC' Season 3 and 'The Hills' Have In Common

Image via MTV

If you want to talk about the storytelling on Selling Sunset and Selling The OC, then you have to mention The Hills. That's because Adam DiVello is the creator of the MTV show and an executive producer on the Netflix shows. All three position themselves as workplace reality shows in an industry that is about fashion, luxury, and wealth. Love and sex are sprinkled on top to get the headlines going.

Lauren Conrad was an interesting choice as the protagonist for Laguna Beach. The 18-year-old had a crush on her friend, Stephen Colletti despite him being in a relationship with Kristin Callavari. Producers got the world to root for the pining young woman over the off-and-on girlfriend. They then copied and pasted that story with Brody Jenner and Conrad for The Hills. Granted, there were times they were in relationships with other people. Who could forget Conrad didn't go to Paris for Teen Vogue to spend the summer with Jason Wahler? That turned out to be a mistake. But no worries! She got a second chance in another season. The drama, which was later revealed to be faked for the show, was riveting.

Season 3 of Selling The OC starts off revealing Hall's flirty friendship with Stanaland fizzled out once the cameras were away. Hall started dating someone else, and he left the country after declaring his feelings for her. This is very strange and probably wouldn't raise eyebrows on The Hills. But these costars are very different from their predecessors.

Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall are No Brody Jenner and Lauren Conrad

Image via Netflix

The spinoff put it's money behind Hall and Stanaland's storyline in season 2. Brandi Marshall made it clear that, as a married woman, she disapproved of having a cheating scandal be part of their business. This is a normal take on reality shows like The Real Housewives and Vanderpump Rules. However, it was clear Marshall realized by the end of the season that Hall and Stanaland's questionable friendship was going to be more defended rather than questioned. She changes gears in season 3 by asking Stanaland where they stand with a smile on her face in the premiere.

However, the romance storyline wavers even with the winning pressure to support Stanaland and Hall in season 3. Stanaland and Hall are hot and cold with no clear reason for why they can't just date after his actions in season 1 blew up his marriage. This might've been able to fly with Jenner and Conrad on The Hills because they were in their twenties, and no one was married. But Stanaland is in his thirties, and he later acknowledges pursuing a relationship with Hall will mean a real commitment since she's a single mother of two.

Related 'Selling the OC's Newest Cast Member Ali Harper Looks Familiar to Fans 'Selling the OC' fans already know Ali Harper was Miss Tennessee, but there's another reason the newest cast member may look so familiar.

Stanaland's hot and cold demeanor in the situation makes him seem less of a catch. Hall later says she's done with him, and you can't help but be happy for her, even if you couldn't stand her before. After all, how she reacted to Snow's comments about her divorce wasn't great, or how she argued with Marshall last season. She antagonizes her costars like Kayla Cardona in season 3, who seems mostly focused on selling houses. Conrad was a judgmental protagonist at times, but she's not remembered for saying hurtful things in the press about her costars. That's more of a Heidi Montag move, who later became the villain of the show with her husband, Spencer Pratt.

Season 3 has a dramatic ending that has nothing to do with the will-they-won't-they story. Stanaland and Sean Palmieri get into a huge argument over texts and the nature of their friendship. It's not a good look for anyone, and it's understandable why Palmieri and Stanaland left the show. But it leaves viewers who were already frustrated with the Stanaland and Hall story with a bittersweet taste in their mouths. It feels like the show wanted a rehash of Jenner and Conrad despite the unsavory start to it. Other cast members couldn't speak about their disapproval after it the scandal was out. And after the show hinged so much time and effort on these two people, one of them left to work for his father.

The news of this was announced before season 3's premiere. The finale still gives us a "will she go to Paris" cliffhanger with Stanaland asking Hall not to go to Italy with this mysterious other man. Hall gets her bags ready and her passport. Stanaland seems to be staying in California. It all feels like a hallowed remix of a classic. Season 4 needs to move away from Hall being a focal point of the story and get a new rhythm. After all, Selling Sunset has found its lane with love stories, work drama, and outrageous fashion. It also makes a much safer bet with Chrishell Stause as one of the main characters. She doesn't antagonize cast members, she was the person who got her heart broken, and she is a bit unpredictable. We need more attention on Selling The OC's outsiders or underdogs for a similar trajectory.

Selling the OC can be streamed on Netflix.

Watch On Netflix