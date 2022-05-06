When you think about real estate agents do you think of red blazers with protruding shoulder pads, baking cookies to lure in potential buyers, and long discussions over whether to waive an inspection? Well, the Oppenheim brothers and Netflix have changed all of that. The occupation got a thick coating of glitz and glamour with the success of the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset, which follows the drama and intrigue of The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles. And now there's even more drama to indulge in, because the Oppenheim brothers are heading to Orange County, introducing a new set of ultra-competitive and ultra-attractive agents.

Today Netflix has released a new teaser and cast announcement for the upcoming series, to be titled Selling The OC. The new trailer gives us a flashy new look into the upcoming series, which will feature a whole new cast of agents who find conflict at the office but also at the club, the yacht, the exclusive restaurant patio, the beach, and, well, you get the picture. Rather than selling houses in the Hollywood hills, however, the OC crew will be showing off beachside, cliffside estates that show off a different side to California's wide-ranging real-estate market.

Included in the teaser are brief introductions to the new cast. The new OC crew consists of Alex Hall, a top Orange County real-estate agent who has built her career on experience and trust with her clientele, Alexandra Jarvis, an Alabama Southern Belle who uses her charm and her experience as a lawyer to bring her clients a whole new level of expertise, Alexandra Rose, who brings her background in professional sales to the table, and Austin Victoria, a former model and current real estate agent with the group.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Selling Sunset' Season 5 Reunion Coming to Netflix This May

Also joining the cast are Brandi Marshall, a former public relations executive, Gio Helou, one of the first agents to begin working in The Oppenehim Group's OC office, Kayla Cardona, an OC native who started her career at Zillow, and Lauren Brito, a California native who has been working in real-estate since 2017. Rounding out the cast are Polly Brindle, an English former model and current real-estate agent, Sean Palmieri, a South Florida native, and luxury real estate agent, and Tyler Stanaland, a fifth-generation realtor, and fourth-generation Laguna Beach resident.

No release date for the new series has yet been released. However, you can check out the new teaser below.

'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Release Date: Netflix Returns to the Dojo This Fall

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Hilary Remley (316 Articles Published) Hilary Remley is a News Writer at Collider. She is a recent graduate of SUNY Albany. More From Hilary Remley

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe