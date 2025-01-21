The last few years have been huge for David Oyelowo, who top-lined the Paramount+ Original series, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and also led the first few episodes of Silo, the popular Apple TV+ dystopian thriller series that recently concluded its second season. However, more than 10 years ago, Oyelowo teamed up with Oprah Winfrey for a critically acclaimed biopic that’s climbing streaming charts. Oyelowo and Winfrey star alongside Carmen Ejogo and Tom Wilkinson in Selma, the film detailing Martin Luther King Jr.’s quest to secure equal voting rights in 1965. The film earned a nearly perfect score of 99% from critics and an 86% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and it is currently the #2 most popular movie on Paramount+ at the time of writing. Selma also earned $67 million at the box office against a $20 million budget.

Paul Webb wrote the script for Selma, and Ava DuVernay was tapped to direct the film. Selma is still among Webb’s most famous works to this day, and he’s also become known for penning three episodes of the 2017 limited series Madiba, which stars Laurence Fishburne and David Harewood and follows the life of Nelson Mandela. DuVernay made her directorial debut in 2008 on This Is the Life, the documentary about “The Good Life” music movement and all the people who inspired it, and she followed that up by directing I Will Follow, the unrated drama starring Omari Hardwick and Michole Briana White. More recently, DuVernary wrote and directed Origin, the 2023 historical drama starring Niecy Nash and Jon Bernthal, which came five years after she reunited with Oprah for a Wrinkle in Time, the sci-fi epic that also stars Reese Witherspon and Mindy Kaling.

Selma stars David Oyelowo and was written by Paul Webb and directed by Ava DuVernay.

