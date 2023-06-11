Based on the boys' love web novel of the same name, the 2022 South Korean streaming television series produced by Raemongraein, Semantic Error joins the ranks of Korea’s highest-rated dramas and it puts a queer romance front and center. When strait-laced computer science major Choo Sang-woo (Park Jae-chan) runs into Department of Design’s star Design's Jang Jae-young (Park Seo-ham), the two are instantly at odds. Yet among the social tension lingers an undeniable chemistry between the two that will have both of them questioning will this is simply a fluke or a “semantic error.”

What Is ‘Semantic Error’ About?

When Choo Sang-woo is placed in a group assignment with a set of partners who aren’t pulling their weight, Choo Sang-woo decides to take sole credit for the project, thus calling out the other slacker students. Unfortunately for Jang Jae-young (one of said slacker students) without credit for the project, he is unable to receive full credit for the course, and thus unable to graduate on time as he had wanted to. Infuriated by Choo Sang-woo’s actions and seemingly self-righteous attitude, he vows to make the other student’s life miserable. Thus, Jae-young proceeds to set up a variety of petty tricks in order to mess with Sang-woo, such as messing with his strict schedule, buying out his favorite drink from the store, wearing obnoxiously all-red outfits to steal his attention, etc. Sang-woo, already initially exasperated by the other guy’s lack of participation in the group project, is so annoyed that he refuses to do the one thing that would get Jae-young to stop: apologize for messing up his graduation plans. However, as the two spend more time together, including eventually working together on an independent video game project, the two find they enjoy each other’s presence more than expected, with Jang Jae-young falling first and setting his eyes on Choo Sang-woo.

'Semantic Error' Uses the Classic Opposites Attract Trope

When it comes to the lead main characters, there is an immediate juxtaposition between their seemingly contradictory personalities. In one corner, Sang-woo is immediately cast as the Type-A character, studious with precious attention to detail and routine, without much experience in romance. In the other corner, Jae-young is cast as his opposite, a charming lothario with a pendant for snark and flirting, with a range of passionate experiences under his belt.

However, as Jae-young spends more time with Sang-woo on the video game project (after the later admits the other’s skill in graphic design), he begins to realize Sang-woo’s “obnoxiously” strict tendencies are more of a genuine passion for his field and honest character. In turn, while Sang-woo’s is initially put off by the other guy's “overly bright” personality, he recognizes a genuine talent in his abilities as well as charm that he can’t quite resist. Thus, even with their wildly different personalities, the two find they have enough interests in common to develop an easy repartee and come to find each other’s distinctions attractive. Plus, it’s delicious to see a character like Jae-young, who appears so suave initially, find himself head-over-heels for a romantic love interest and not know what the hell to do about it.

Why the Romance Between Choo Sang-woo and Jang Jae-young Works

With an “enemies to lovers” dynamic like the kind featured in this drama, there’s often a high chance of it not working out. The “enemies to lovers” trope often relies on some essential ingredients in order to turn out good results. It needs an appropriate level of tension, some misunderstandings, and reasonable explanations for why the people involved are at odds with each other. Semantic Error provides all that — Choo Sang-woo and Jang Jae-young both have equally good reasons for why they’re hostile to one another, which makes their gradual understanding and relationship together that much more satisfying to watch. Here we see two individuals come head-to-head and come out on the other side as friends and lovers.

And the people who make this show are good at what they do. The interactions between the actors playing Choo Sang-woo and Jang Jae-young are highly believable, with equal parts frustration and attraction. Not to mention, the show’s careful lighting choices, using purple and red undertones for more sensual scenes, and incorporating a great soundtrack that adds to the sensory experience that builds the show’s appeal.

It Is Satisfying to See Emotional and Physical Intimacy

When it comes to heterosexual romantic dramas, there’s often no question of “will they or won’t they.” There might be dramatic tension, but we know who is ending up with who and there will be traditional trademarks of physical affection, such as a kiss. However, when it comes to queer dramas, especially those from countries that are more “conservative” when it comes to queer representation, that promise becomes a lot more complicated. As seen with many Chinese dramas, queer representation often relies on subtext, evading canonical confirmation of gay romances in favor of suggestion. While many romances in real life do not need kissing or physical intimacy in order to be valid, it is sometimes frustrating that these moments are more common for cis male/female fictional relationships than queer ones.

However, with Semantic Error there is no subtext, only confirmation. Choo Sang-woo and Jang Jae-young engage in high levels of flirting, a tension that builds up into an actual kiss and more. Given the imbalanced ratio between heterosexual and queer dramas coming from Korea, the presence of this show, as well as fans’ positive reaction to it, hopefully, indicates a future with more explicitly queer romances to follow.