Will Ferrell is currently dominating the streaming charts with his moving new documentary, Will & Harper. And perhaps it's Ferrell's name being in the media that's caused his fans to seek out his previous work to propel that up the charts too. That seems to be what's happened with his cult classic sports comedy Semi-Pro which is currently making a surprising comeback on Hulu, shooting its way into the Top 10 on the streaming platform.

Semi-Pro takes place in the 1970s and revolves around Jackie Moon, played by Ferrell, a former one-hit-wonder turned owner-coach-player of the Flint Tropics, a fictional struggling basketball team in the American Basketball Association (ABA). The plot of the movie follows the absurd attempts by Moon to keep the team afloat as the ABAA merges with the National Basketball Association (NBA). Moon resorts to using outrageous stunts and bizarre promo tactics to try to achieve not only glory, but just to keep the team alive. Alongside Ferrell's trademark zany energy, the movie also has an ensemble cast including the likes of Woody Harrelson, André Benjamin, and Maura Tierney.

When it hit theaters, though, it was hit with a rough crowd as critics found it lacking compared to some of Ferrell's previous work. The film only has a score of 23% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a rough 39% audience score (or Popcornmeter as it's now known), and it struggled to get into the game, finishing its theatrical run with just $44 million at the box office.

What Other Sports Movies Has Will Ferrell Made?

It's fair to say Ferrell is a fan of a sports movie, though. As Ricky Bobby would say, "If you ain't first, you're last", and it definitely seems like Semi-Pro wasn't first. Ferrell's better entries in the sports genre are a finer example of what he can offer. He’s turned NASCAR into a rollercoaster of nonsense in Talladega Nights, while in Blades of Glory, he turned figure skating into chaos that rivalled WWE for sheer showmanship, complete with ridiculous choreography, tight spandex and fabulous hair. So it's hard to say why Semi-Pro didn't quite hit the way the others did, but hopefully with more eyes getting on the movie, it might start to get a second chance in the eyes of the doubters.

Semi-Pro is now streaming on Hulu, and Ferrell's Will & Harper is currently on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on your favourite movies.

