The Big Picture Sam Raimi's return to horror with Send Help sparks excitement - but will Bruce Campbell make a cameo?

Campbell's ability to shine in small yet pivotal roles highlighted, like in Raimi's Spider-Man.

Raimi enlists A Quiet Place writers for island-set horror-thriller.

Earlier this year, legendary filmmaker Sam Raimi officially lined up his return to the director's chair with Send Help, his first proper horror feature since helming Drag Me to Hell back in 2009, and his latest film since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022. While no cast members are attached and plot details are thin, such an exciting occasion begs an important question: is Bruce Campbell involved? The Evil Dead star became a horror icon with Raimi as Ash Williams and has followed him throughout his filmography, scoring cameos in all of his Marvel films along with his other assorted features. When Campbell swung by the Collider Media Studio for an interview on the satanic panic thriller series, Hysteria!, Aidan Kelley asked him about the possibilities of yet another cameo, or something more, in his old friend's next work.

Campbell wasn't the least bit shocked by the news that Raimi was back behind the camera for a horror film. "Well, you would think," he said. "That ridiculous Doctor Strange [in the Multiverse of Madness] movie made like a bazillion dollars. Prop the old man up, get him back in the chair, and let’s go!" To be exact, the Benedict Cumberbatch sequel made $955.8 million during its theatrical run as it brought the director's style into the modern MCU. It was a showcase that Raimi could still draw viewers to theaters - albeit in an already mega-popular franchise - and Campbell even came along for the ride as the working-class hero Pizza Poppa.

Although he's not the star of all of Raimi's movies, Campbell is a master at making even the smallest roles he plays very memorable. His recent turn as the pizza ball purveyor added some comedy to the otherwise horror-adjacent multiverse adventure, creating a character that stands out despite his lack of screen time. Regarding Send Help, Campbell assured that Raimi knows how much gravitas he can add in a limited time and space. "Well, that's a private conversation that we've had, but he is aware of the fact that he needs me to provide pivotal roles in his movie. It's not about big parts. It's about pivotal parts, right?"

Campbell's 'Spider-Man' Presence Shows the Power of Small Roles

Close

Arguably Campbell's most impactful cameo came in Raimi's first Spider-Man film in 2002. "A small part in the first Spider-Man as the ring announcer, but I named the character," he said when providing an example of how the littlest guys can make all the difference. When Tobey Maguire entered an underground wrestling competition, Campbell was there to ensure his web-slinger got in the ring as "The Amazing Spider-Man. He wanted to be called the Human Spider. Get with the program here! Do you understand 'pivotal' now? Small, but pivotal." With Send Help and his potential next Raimi cameo, the star once again assured, "He’s working on the next pivotal role for me."

Send Help will see Raimi direct from a script by A Quiet Place duo Bryan Woods and Scott Beck. Initial reports have described the film as an island-set horror-thriller with heavy inspiration being drawn from two all-time classics - Castaway and Misery - as it follows characters desperately trying to survive on a desolate plateau.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the film, as it's currently very early in development. We'll have plenty more coverage throughout the rest of the weekend as SDCC continues to bring big announcements.