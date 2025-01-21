Dylan O'Brien has been cast in the next horror movie from Sam Raimi. According to Deadline, the actor will star alongside Rachel McAdams in Send Help, with Disney aiming to launch the 20th Century Studios thriller in theaters. The story of the upcoming movie follows two plane crash survivors who are left behind on an island, with the two main characters of Send Help needing to find a way to survive before it's too late. The film produced and directed by Sam Raimi will take the leads to the limit, with the two characters struggling to find a way to get off the island.

Dylan O'Brien is keeping himself busy after starring as Dan Aykroyd in Saturday Night. The movie, directed by Jason Reitman, told the story behind the very first episode of Saturday Night Live. Before starring in the production about one of the most important nights in the history of television, Dylan O'Brien was seen as Richie Boyle in The Outfit. The violence of the crime drama directed by Graham Moore has prepared O'Brien to deal with the challenges of starring in a premise as tense as the one from Send Help.

Rachel McAdams will be working alongside Dylan O'Brien in Send Help. The actress was recently seen on the big screen in Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret. Before that, McAdams returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in both What If...? and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the latter of which was helmed by Sam Raimi. Working with Raimi during the production of the Marvel sequel set the stage for Rachel McAdams' casting in Send Help. The upcoming reunion will allow McAdams to step into a role that will be very different from what she has worked on over the past couple of years.

'Send Help' Will Be Directed by Sam Raimi

Close

Send Help will be the first movie directed by Sam Raimi since the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The acclaimed filmmaker, who is behind such classics like the Evil Dead trilogy, the original Spider-Man trilogy, Darkman, and more hasn't directed a horror film since 2099's Drag Me To Hell. Now, he will step away from a universe filled with superheroes in order to focus on a much more intimate premise. Even if Sam Raimi hasn't been very active as a director in the last decade, the artist was heavily involved in titles such as Boy Kills World and 65 as a producer. Send Help will see Raimi returning to his horror roots in an unpredictable tale about two people trying to stay alive.

A release date for Send Help hasn't been announced by 20th Century Studios. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. You can also watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+