Horror fans rejoice! Legendary filmmaker Sam Raimi is finally set to return to the director's chair for an all-new horror film. As reported by Deadline, the Evil Dead and original Spider-Man trilogy filmmaker will be directing and producing the new horror film, Send Help, alongside 20th Century Studios. Not only will this be Sam Raimi's first directorial feature since 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but it will also be his first proper original horror film in over a decade, the last being 2009's Drag Me to Hell.

In addition to Sam Raimi making his long-awaited return to the genre that started his illustrious filmmaking journey, the screenplay for Send Help is also being worked on by two rising stars in the industry. The script for Send Help will be penned by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck - the same duo who worked on the wildly successful A Quiet Place franchise. As usual for Raimi's produced projects, Raimi Productions president Zainab Azizi will also be producing.

Plot details are being largely kept under wraps for the new project, but Deadline's initial report did share some early developments in regard to Send Help's setting and tone. The film will reportedly be an island-set horror-thriller, with it's characters struggling to survive on a desolate plateau. The report also describes the film as a cross between the claustrophobic Rob Reiner thriller Misery and the isolating Robert Zemeckis survival film Castaway.

What's Next for Sam Raimi?

The news that Sam Raimi will be directing a brand-new horror film is an extremely exciting development, but that's not all Sam Raimi has lined up. He continues to be a leader in producing low-budget, high-concept indie horror projects, with at least two currently on the way. They are the unique serial killer film Don't Move and the Bill Skarsgård-led remake Locked.

In addition to his horror work, Sam Raimi still has high hopes that he'll be able to work with Marvel again, having previously directed the highly influential Spider-Man trilogy and the horror-inspired Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Rumors have been circulating for the past few months that Raimi is being considered as a possible contender to direct at least one of the upcoming Avengers films. Not only has Raimi confirmed that he is more than interested in making another Marvel movie, but that he would also jump at the opportunity to direct Avengers: Secret Wars.

Sam Raimi's most recent directorial feature, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is currently available to stream on Disney+.