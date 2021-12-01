The series will tell the story of a first-generation Haitian American trying to make it in Hollywood.

AMC Networks' Allblk streamer for Black content has greenlit the upcoming series Send Help, created by Jean Elie and Mike Gauyo. Elie and Gauyo previously worked together on HBO's Insecure, where Elie played Ahmal Dee and Gauyo was a writer and story editor for the show's fifth season. The series is described as a coming-of-age dark comedy, in which Elie will play Fritz, a first-generation Haitian American trying to make it in Hollywood. At the same time, Fritz will also be dealing with a recent family tragedy.

Outside of Insecure, Elie appeared in this year's R#J, an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, directed by Carey Williams. He also played Reggie in the Netflix series Colin in Black & White. Elie has also appeared in Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show and ABC's American Crime. "Send Help is a love letter to my family and others living with tragedy," said Elie. "It's also a shoutout to first generation Americans daring to step into creative fields despite being discouraged by their immigrant families. I hope young people will see what's possible when you step out of your own way and defy society's limits."

Gauyo's previous work includes co-writing two episodes of Netflix's Ginny and Georgia, which premiered in February. He also wrote for the web series BSU: Black Student Union. "This is a series about Haitian people just existing," said Gauyo when talking about Sending Help. "Not as caricatures or stereotypes, but as fully formed, normalized human beings sharing the same space as everyone else, while sharing unique experiences that feel universal."

The first season of Send Help will consist of seven episodes, and will be directed by Stewart Yost. The series will begin production in early 2022, and is set to premiere in the fall of 2022. In the meantime, viewers can check out the final season of Insecure, which is currently airing on HBO.

