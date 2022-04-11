Imagine waking up one day and discovering you are eight Fast & Furious movies behind. That’s what happens to Rebel Wilson in Senior Year, an upcoming Netflix comedy about a cheerleader that slips into a twenty-year coma after falling off a pyramid. But catching up with Dom Toretto and friends isn't the only thing the comatose cheerleader will have to do: after waking up, she decides to go back to high school to attend her final year and earn her long-deserved prom queen crown. What could go wrong?

The trailer makes it clear that there will be plenty of references from the last two decades of entertainment for Wilson’s character be shocked about, from Madonna’s copycat (sorry, Lady Gaga fans) to Harry Potter — but apparently without the magic. As usual, Wilson will make the best out of an absurd character, which this time is a seventeen-year old girl trapped in the body of a fully grown adult. The concept is hardly new, but it makes for some fun moments in the hands of an expert comedian.

Senior Year will also tackle the progress – or lack thereof – we've made in the last twenty years, especially when it comes to social media. Upon going back to high school, the cheerleader will find out that, thanks to Gen-Z, the cliques no longer form in the way they used to and the cellphones have greatly improved since 2002. This, of course, begs the question: if we know high school kids were wrong in pretending to be who they aren't in order to be popular, why do we still do it in 2022?

Senior Year is directed by Alex Hardcastle, who has a solid career with comedy – he worked on several sitcoms such as Grace and Frankie, Love, Victor, The Mindy Project, and Suburgatory. The screenplay is by Andrew Knauer, Brandon Scott Jones, and Arthur Pielli.

Aside from Wilson, the cast of Senior Year also features Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Justin Hartley, Chris Parnell, Angourie Rice, Michael Cimino, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Avantika, and Alicia Silverstone.

Netflix premieres Senior Year on May 13. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

After a cheerleader falls off a pyramid and into a 20 year coma, she wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her.

