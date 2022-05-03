With another school year quickly approaching its end, teens and adults alike may be taking time to reflect back on their school experiences, making it the perfect time to watch a feel-good high school comedy. Senior Year, starring Rebel Wilson could be just that comedy. Directed by Alex Hardcastle, Senior Year looks like it’s trying to put a modern spin on the classic comedies of the 90s like Clueless and Never Been Kissed.

The movie clocks in at 111 minutes long and its R rating suggests it is geared more toward an older audience. The movie is centered around Wilson's Stephanie who, after a two-decade coma, heads back to high school and attempts to accomplish her goal of finally being Prom Queen. Netflix lists Senior Year in both the goofy and feel-good genres. We’re hoping it’s able to live up to that and deliver a light-hearted romp about high school, growing up, and intergenerational communication. Here's everything we know so far about Senior Year.

When and Where Can You Watch Senior Year?

Senior Year will be available for subscribers to stream on Netflix starting May 13, 2022. The film is being distributed by Netflix, so don’t bother looking for this comedy in theaters. While the streamer isn’t currently offering free trials, Netflix does have a month-to-month subscription model and there are no long-term commitments required, so you can always subscribe for just a month or two if you want.

What Is the Plot of Senior Year?

Reminiscent in some ways of 1999’s Never Been Kissed, Senior Year follows Stephanie, a cheerleader who, after spending the last 20 years in a coma, wants to go back to high school to finish her senior year. Unlike Never Been Kissed’s Josie, who also returns to high school, Stephanie loved her high school experience the first time and is thrilled to be back, despite being 20 years older than her new classmates, an age gap she is fully transparent about. With the help and support of her friends, both new and old, Stephanie tries to reclaim her life and adjust to the social mores and norms of 2022. Here's the official synopsis from Netflix:

After a cheerleader (Rebel Wilson) falls off a pyramid and into a 20 year coma, she wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her.

Watch the Senior Year Trailer

The trailer opens by establishing the year as 2002. We see Stephanie, a pretty, popular cheerleader getting ready to finish her senior year when a cheerleading stunt gone wrong derails everything. Smash cut to 20 years later where Stephanie, now played by Rebel Wilson, is finally waking up from her coma.

Stephanie’s room is exactly as she left it, covered in posters of Britney Spears and P!nk. Struggling with how much she’s missed, including multiple Fast and Furious movies, Stephanie feels lost and left behind by a world that has moved forward without her and now expects her to skip her late teens and 20s and act her age.

Despite having lost 20 years of her life, Stephanie is desperate to go back and finish high school and pick up her life where she left off. Of course, high school and the world have changed a bit in the past 20 years, from fashion to the references to the social structure. Stephanie’s attempts to recreate both the glory of her teen years and the movies of her teen years mostly seem to annoy and bewilder her "fellow kids" and her attempts at using social media largely scare people. Stephanie’s horror and confusion at her new Gen Z classmates and their egalitarian ideals reach its peak when, Spartacus-style, they all announce one by one that they are the cheer captain, suggesting that perhaps they can be both a democracy and a cheerocracy, regardless of what 2000’s Bring it On may have led Stephanie to believe.

Who Are the Cast and Crew of Senior Year?

Rebel Wilson stars as Stephanie in Senior Year. The Pitch Perfect funny woman is best known for her work in comedies like Bridesmaids, but she has also starred in more dramatic works, including Jojo Rabbit. While this film will see Wilson playing a person trying to experience the stereotypical American high school experience, Wilson herself actually went to an all-girls Christian boarding school for high school. Young Stephanie is played by Angourie Rice. Rice is best known for playing Betty Brant in the MCU’s Spider-Man films. She also played Siobhan Sheehan in The Mare of Easttown. Sam Richardson of The Afterparty and Veep also stars. Richardson played Edwin Akufo on Ted Lasso and will be playing Gilbert in the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2.

Justin Hartley plays Blaine. Best known for his role in the critically acclaimed This Is Us, Hartley has been acting for decades and was in the sitcom Passions and played Green Arrow in Smallville. Young Blaine is played by Tyler Barnhardt. Audiences may recognize Barnhardt as Charlie St. George from Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why.

Other younger cast members include Michael Cimino from Love, Victor playing Lance and Sex Appeal’s Joshua Colley playing Yaz. Jeremy Ray Taylor, best known for playing Ben Hanscom in It, also stars, as does Avantika, who you may have seen in the Disney Channel movie Spin.

The consistently hilarious Chris Parnell also plays a role in Senior Year. Parnell is best known for playing good-naturedly incompetent and oblivious characters including 30 Rock’s Dr. Spaceman and of course the ever-hapless Jerry on Rick and Morty. Alicia Silverstone also has a role in Senior Year, returning to her high school romantic comedy roots. Silverstone’s iconic Cher Horowitz from 1995’s Clueless defined the genre for a generation (The trailer for Senior Year even shows a poster for the film in Stephanie’s bedroom.) More recently, Silverstone has been in The Lodge and American Woman.

Senior Year is director Alex Hardcastle’s first feature film, but he has worked on a variety of television shows, including directing episodes of Parks and Rec, The Office (US), New Girl, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. He also directed the first season of A Young Doctor’s Notebook starring Daniel Radcliffe and Jon Hamm. The screenplay for Senior Year was written by Andrew Knauer, Arthur Pielli, and Brandon Scott Jones and the producers are Rebel Wilson, Todd Garner, and Chris Bender.

