Netflix revealed today that its biopic series about Brazilian legend and Formula One racer Ayrton Senna is getting a hefty addition to the cast. Kaya Scodelario has landed an undisclosed role, but it's safe to assume that the actor will be among the main cast of the limited series. Scodelario rose in popularity after starring in Skins, the Maze Runner film series and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man Tell No Tales.

The series is set to encapsulate the phenomenon that Ayrton Senna was in the Formula One world and in Brazil. Senna was arguably the most popular Brazilian person in the early 90s, and his reach extended far beyond the racetracks due to his trajectory and charity work. Brazilians flocked to bars and each other's homes in order to watch every new race that Senna was in – across his career he won 41 Grands Prix, which made him one of the top Formula One racers in the world.

Senna’s triumph in sports inspired the Brazilian population to the point of being dubbed a national hero. Tragically, his life and career were cut short after a fatal accident on the tracks during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix. He was 34 years old. After Senna’s death, Brazil went to a cathartic mourning period to rival that of figures like Michael Jackson and Princess Diana.

Kaya Scodelario Joins Gabriel Leone, Who Will Play Ayrton Senna in the Series

Ayrton Senna himself is set to be played by Brazilian actor Gabriel Leone, who will also be seen in another racing biopic pretty soon: He plays racer Afonso de Portago in the upcoming Ferrari film by Michael Mann. Scodelario, a fluent Portuguese speaker, released an official statement in which she reveals that Senna is a project that hits close to home:

“Being half Brazilian, it has always been a dream of mine to work on a Brazilian production. It is an honor to be involved in a project that tells the story of Ayrton, a true national hero who means so much to the people of Brazil and around the world. It’s a huge responsibility and I am so excited to go on this journey.”

Senna’s story has been told to the world a couple of times, most recently in the documentary film Senna, which was released in 2010 and won two BAFTAs: Best Documentary Film and Best Editing.

Netflix is yet to reveal further details from Senna, including additional cast and release window. Meanwhile, you can find out a little more about the racer with the trailer for the documentary below: