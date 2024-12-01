Netflix's Brazilian biographical television miniseries Senna focuses on the life and death of its titular protagonist: the Brazilian Formula One legend Ayrton Senna. Featuring Gabriel Leone in the titular role, the Netflix miniseries dives deep into the many shades of Senna's life. Thankfully, Senna's life packs enough adrenaline-inducing action and adventure for a neatly packed television series that chronicles his life from his racing career in Formula Ford to his unfortunate death during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix. Among the array of legendary Formula One drivers, Senna stands out due to his impact on the racetrack and beyond it. Senna not only left an indelible impact on his fans and colleagues but also changed the course of Formula One driving for years to come.

Who Is Ayrton Senna in Netflix's Latest Formula One Series?

Born Ayrton Senna da Silva on 21 March 1960 in Sao Paulo, Senna found himself behind the wheel at a very early age. According to Behram Kapadia's Formula One: The Story of Grand Prix Racing, Senna learned to drive a jeep on his family's farm at the age of seven. Nicknamed "Beco" by his parents, Senna participated in his first go-kart race at the age of thirteen in a go-kart built by his father, who worked in an automotive factory (via Formula One). His early wins, including the South American Karting Championship crown in 1977, motivated Senna to move to Europe to pursue his racing career further. During his karting career, Senna's rivalry with Terry Fullerton became a talking point, thanks to the many close wins on both ends.

As per the BBC, Senna moved to England in 1981 and kickstarted his career with the British company Van Diemen in Formula Ford 1600. Over the next few years, Senna racked up Formula Ford 1600, British and European Formula Ford 2000, and British Formula 3 titles, smoothly paving his way to the brass of the racing world - Formula One (via Formula One). In 1983, Senna tested for various Formula One teams, including big shots such as Williams and McLaren. To Senna's bad luck, both Williams and McLaren did not have vacancies for the 1984 season. In the end, Senna made his Formula One debut for Toleman at the Brazilian Grand Prix in Rio de Janeiro.

'Senna' Focuses on His Long-Term Rivalry With Alan Prost

In his second race of the 1984 season at the South African Grand Prix, Senna grabbed his first World Championship point by placing sixth in the race. His best performance of the season came in the form of his second-place finish at the Monaco Grand Prix, establishing his long-time rivalry with McLaren's Alan Prost. Notably, the Monaco Grand Prix was the first wet-weather race of the season. Senna's remarkable performance in Formula One in his opening season evoked interest from Lotus. Interestingly, Senna was suspended by Toleman for a race after Senna initiated the discussions with Lotus without informing Toleman, as per his contract. At the Portuguese Grand Prix, Senna bagged his first pole position of his career by winning the race ahead of Ferrari's Michele Alboreto, again in difficult wet conditions.

The stage for Senna's infamous rivalry with his McLaren teammate and then two-time World Champion, Prost, was set when Senna moved to McLaren in 1988. During the year, Senna and Prost helped McLaren dominate the season, with Senna ultimately coming on top and winning his first Formula One championship title. The next year, a more fierce rivalry followed between Senna and Prost. According to a report in Sport Age, consistent differences were found in the engines of Senna and Prost, putting the odds in favor of Senna. To add fuel to the fire, Senna and Prost collided with each other at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan. Senna needed to win the race to remain in contention for the title. While Prost abandoned the race after the collision, Senna continued after receiving a push start from the marshals. Senna went on to win the race, but he was disqualified after the stewards concluded that Senna's re-entry onto the track was illegal, according to Formula One's official website. Ultimately, Prost won the 1989 championship title.

What Happened To Ayrton Senna During the San Marino Grand Prix in Italy?

The next season, Prost moved to Ferrari and Senna continued with McLaren. Both in 1990 and 1991, Senna went on to become the world champion, becoming the youngest three-time world champion. In 1994, Senna moved to Williams, which had won the previous year, with Prost leading the charge. 1993 would be Prost's final year after winning the world championship title for the fourth time. Senna's time with Williams also revolved around sweeping regulatory changes made for the 1994 season. According to Formula One, electronic driver aids were banned. After failing to finish the first two races of the season, Senna looked forward to the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix in Imola, Italy. However, the race was doomed from the start. During a qualifying session, Senna's compatriot and protégé Rubens Barrichello ended up having a major accident that made the driver withdraw from the event. Later, Austrian rookie Roland Ratzenberger met his demise after hitting a concrete retaining wall.

At the beginning of the race, Senna started with a lead from his rival Michael Schumacher. However, when Senna rounded the Tamburello corner on lap 7, his car moved away from the racing line and hit the concrete retaining wall at a speed of 233 km/h. Although Senna was taken to Bologna's Maggiore Hospital, the announcement was made in the evening that Senna had died. Before the San Marino Grand Prix, the last fatality at a Grand Prix came in the form of Riccardo Paletti in Canada in 1982, according to Formula One's official website. Three days of national mourning were announced in Brazil after Senna's death.

Ayrton Senna's Death Changed Formula One Forever

The years before his death, Senna had shifted his focus toward ensuring driver safety, after having witnessed the perils of his profession himself. In fact, on the morning of his death, Senna had discussed with Nikki Lauda and Prost about reforming the Formula One drivers' union, the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, which would advocate for safety norms. After the tragic events of 1994, Formula One took various measures to address concerns about driving conditions (via The Independent). The steps included introducing crash barriers, redesigning tracks, higher crash safety standards, and revisions to on-track medical procedures.

Senna's illustrious career was shortened by his tragic death at the age of 34, but he continues to retain his legendary status due to his on-track performance and off-track persona. Netflix's Senna focuses on the Brazilian Formula One driver's charismatic personality, his famous rivalries, and the other less-explored parts of his life. Undoubtedly, the miniseries has quite the challenge in capturing the thrill and adventure of Ayrton Senna's life.

