The Big Picture Senna, a limited series on Netflix, showcases the life of Brazilian F1 driver Ayrton Senna in English and Portuguese.

Ferrari star Gabriel Leone plays Senna in the biopic, shedding light on his childhood, love, and racing career.

The show will give viewers a glimpse into the life of the F1 legend, revealing his passion for racing and tragic end.

Netflix released the first teaser for its upcoming limited series, Senna, a biopic based on the Brazilian F1 driver, Ayrton Senna. The show was first announced via the streamer's press page in 2020 and will feature eight episodes, shot in English and Brazilian Portuguese. The teaser features Senna, played by Ferrari star, Gabriel Leone, preparing himself for his upcoming race in his car. Meanwhile, his team work on final arrangements before the F1 driver hits the track. Throughout the race, glimpses of Senna's life, from his childhood, love story, and career appear on his helmet. The teaser also shows the driver's ability to race in the rain, something that he's known and praised for, and ends with him winning and the final line that says "This is unbelievable."

Leone spoke to Collider in 2023 about his role in the upcoming biopic. He revealed that the show used an LED studio during production, which is a huge contrast to his time in Ferrari, where all the scenes were shot on a real track. He also praised Senna for being the "biggest idol from Brazil" and hoped the show would show the world how much of a big deal he is. Alongside Leone, Senna also stars The Winter King's Matt Mella as Alain Prost, Ready Player One's Joe Hurst as Keith Sutton, and The Maze Runner's Kaya Scodelario as Laura.

Senna's official logline reads "Behind every champion, there's a first lap. Gear up: Senna's inspiring journey is about to begin." According to the streaming giant, the show will portray "the man behind the national hero," and production will have the active participation of the driver's family. Ayrton’s sister, Viviane, commented on the show's announcement, saying that their family is committed to sharing the story that a few people know about.

“It is very special to be able to announce that we will tell the story that only a few people know about him. The Senna family is committed in making this project something totally unique and unprecedented."

Who Was Ayrton Senna?

Image via BBC

Ayrton Senna is an F1 driver who won the Formula One World Drivers' Championship in 1988, 1990, and 1991. He was active between 1984 and 1994 and won 41 times. He's also one of the three Formula One drivers from Brazil to become a World Champion. Until 2006, Senna held the record for the most pole positions and has received praise for his performance during wet weather.

According to the driver's official biography page on the F1 website, his passion for driving started at a very young age and he won his first race at the age of 13. Senna died during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix due to a crash, which led to numerous safety improvements in the following years.

Senna will be released on Netflix sometime in 2024. Check out the trailer below: