As the saying goes - sometimes you have to fake it until you make it. A fresh face in the world of Hollywood, Kate Winslet had only one role under her belt before she auditioned to be part of Ang Lee’s film, Sense and Sensibility. The actress had previously appeared in Peter Jackson’s dark crime drama, Heavenly Creatures, where she celebrated her feature-length debut alongside Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets). Although the title was an award circuit favorite, Winslet was still at the very beginning of her career with plenty left to prove. That’s why, when her agent secured her an audition for Sense and Sensibility, Winslet and her representation knew she had to give it her all and go above and beyond the casting director’s expectations.

During a recent conversation with Variety about her time working with Winslet on the adaptation of the beloved Jane Austen novel, Lee said that the burgeoning superstar “lied to us” to get her part. “She was supposed to be a much smaller role, but her agent told her to prepare the wrong thing for the read,” Lee explained. Apparently, the future Academy Award-winning actress was set to read for the role of Lucy Steele, a supporting character, but instead came prepared for the second lead, Marianne Dashwood, with Lee recalling,

“As soon as she walked in - we call it ‘chi’ in Chinese: the vibe. You can sense something coming in. She walked in as Marianne, who’s very vibrant, very refreshing. A budding-flower fresh energy. She just explodes.”

‘Sense and Sensibility’ Was the Extra Boost Kate Winslet Needed

Winslet’s first production, Heavenly Creatures, was as dark as a debut as they come, based on a real-life murder case that saw the two young women form an unbreakable bond that eventually led to an atrocious crime. In the complete opposite lane was Sense and Sensibility. The romantic period drama gave Winslet an opportunity to completely transform into another character and prove her genre-crossing acting chops. It would also lead to her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

From there, Winslet’s career took off like wildfire, nabbing leading roles in classics like A Kid in King Arthur’s Court, Kenneth Brananagh’s Hamlet, and, of course, James Cameron’s Titanic - a role that would solidify her superstar status.

Now, nearly three decades later, Winslet is still one of the biggest names in Hollywood and much of the thanks goes to the younger version of herself who was driven by her goals, believed in her talent, and was willing to tell a white lie to get where she needed to be. You can now rent Sense and Sensibility on Prime Video.