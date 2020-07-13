A Giant 26.3-Inch Sentinel Marvel Legends X-Men Figure Is Being Crowdfunded by Hasbro

If you’re a fan of the X-Men, or a toy collector, you might be dropping some serious money by the time you’re done reading this article. That’s because Hasbro has announced the latest HasLab project (where they crowdfund toys direct to consumers) and it’s a giant Marvel Legends Series X-Men Sentinel figure that’s 26.3-inch (669 mm) tall and it’s the biggest Marvel Legends figure ever made. The figure is actually made up of 260 individual pieces and has 72 points of articulation — 20 in each hand alone. In addition, the Sentinel has LEDs in the chest and head and comes with a “tentacle” accessory, which attaches to its palm and can wrap around a regular Marvel Legends action figure.

As you might have guessed, a figure like this isn’t cheap. Hasbro is charging $349.99 to own the Sentinel and it’s literally the only place you can buy one since it’s being produced under the HasLab umbrella. You have until August 24th, 2020 to pre-order and the Sentinel will begin shipping around Fall 2021 since it only goes into production after they figure out how many they need to produce. Once Hasbro closes the pre-orders, the only place you’ll be able to pick one up is on the secondary market.

Unlike the previous HasLab projects which took a bit of time to meet the minimum amount of backers to get made, the Sentinel reached the goal almost immediately. The advantage of that is for every additional thousand backers, Hasbro is offering a bonus accessory for every person. They’ve already announced a Master Mold alternate head, a battle damaged head and hand accessory, and a Marvel Legends 6-inch female prime sentinel figure. Since the pre-order doesn’t close for over a month, I’d imagine all the backers are going to get a lot of additional cool extras.

While three hundred a fifty dollars is a lot of money to spend on a figure, I’ll admit this Sentinel looks awesome and the size reminds me of the Shogun Warrior figures from the 70s.

If you’d like to pick one up head over to the HasLab website.

Here is some additional info about the figure from Hasbro plus a number of high-res pictures.

“Its body a towering, technological marvel, the Sentinel scans the world for its quarry, a searching light emanating from its chest, its glowing eyes a warning… and a threat. Programmed with only one objective, to destroy all mutant life on Earth, the Sentinel will not hesitate, will not falter, and will never ever stop hunting. Rising from the pages of Marvel comics, appearing in everything from cartoons to movies to video games, the Sentinel is as a monumental part of Marvel lore, an iconic enemy of the X-Men, and, now, the first-ever Marvel Legends HasLab project. Hasbro Pulse invites you to join us in bringing this project to life, with all the features and detailing you know and love from the Marvel Legends 6-inch line”: