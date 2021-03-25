William Brent Bell, the director of The Boy and The Devil Inside, recently wrapped his latest horror-thriller Separation, and Collider can exclusively unveil the first trailer and poster for the film, which hails from Open Road Films and Briarcliff Entertainment.

Violet McGraw from Doctor Sleep and The Haunting of Hill House plays the film's young protagonist, Jenny, whose parents (Rupert Friend and Mamie Gummer) are constantly feuding. She leads a lonely but imaginative life surrounded by puppets and dolls called “Grisly Kin,” which are based on the works of her father, who is an artist.

When Jenny's mother is tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident, she and her father try to piece together a new life. But when the girl's grandfather (Brian Cox) sues for custody, and her babysitter (Madeline Brewer) tries to be the new woman of the house, life in their Brooklyn townhome takes a dark turn. The frightening dolls and puppets come to life and Jenny is the only person who can see the ghoulish creatures. As the motives of these evil spirits become clear, everyone's lives are put in grave danger.

Nick Amadeus and Josh Braun wrote the script, and Bell produced the genre film with Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Russ Posternak, Jesse Korman and Clay Pecorin. Separation was executive producd by Seth Posternak, Russell Geyser, Jane Oster, James Masciello, Matt Sidari and Tom Ortenberg.

Bell most recently directed Brahms: The Boy II, which also saw him working with creepy dolls, and he's currently in post-production on the horror prequel Orphan: First Kill, which sees Isabelle Fuhrman reprise her creepy role as Esther opposite Julia Stiles. Check out the trailer for his new film below, and prepare yourself for Hereditary-like scares when Separation hits theaters on April 30.

Finally, we were provided with an exclusive quote from director William Brent Bell. He told us:

Stephen King said, “We make up horrors to help us cope with the real ones.” That idea is what drew me to Separation. It inspired me to bring into being this magical and sometimes macabre world - invented by her artist parents - that allows this little girl to deal with losing the life she has known. I’m excited for audiences to be scared by this story that explores a subject so many of us deal with at some point - separation.

Here's the official synopsis:

8-year-old Jenny (Violet McGraw) is constantly caught in the middle of the feuding between her lawyer mother Maggie (Mamie Gummer) and artist father Jeff (Rupert Friend). She leads a lonely but imaginative life, surrounded by puppets and dolls called “Grisly Kin”, which are based on the works of her father. When Maggie is tragically killed in a hit-and-run, Jeff and Jenny try to piece together a new life. But when Maggie’s father (Brian Cox) sues for custody, and babysitter Samantha (Madeline Brewer) tries to be the new woman of the house, life in their Brooklyn townhome takes a dark turn. The puppets and frightening characters come to life and Jenny is the only person who can see them. When the motives of the ghoulish creatures become clear, the lives of everyone are put very much in jeopardy.

