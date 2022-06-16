Yale Entertainment announced that Courtney Eaton and Thomas Mann are set to star in the upcoming film September 17th, the feature film directorial debut from actor Brittany Snow (X, Someone Great, Pitch Perfect) with Gina Rodriguez and Joel McHale also joining the project.

The upcoming film follows Riley (Eaton) someone who has been struggling with her addictions to food and body image and has been recently released from rehab. She eventually meets Ethan (Mann) and while this character doesn't have details revealed, the description of the casting does show that the relationship between these characters will be central to the film's narrative — saying that Riley will "finds herself navigating the line between unconditional love and a new addiction." Eaton and Mann join previously announced cast members on the film Scott Mescudi aka Kid Cudi (Don’t Look Up) as well as an all-star supporting cast that includes Francesca Reale (Stranger Things, Dating and New York), Jennifer Westfeldt (Younger, Notes from the Underbelly), Ekaterina Baker (Chick Fight, The Card Counter) and Kathryn Gallagher (You, Modern Love).

Eaton made her screen debut in George Miller’s Academy Award-winning Mad Max: Fury Road alongside Charlize Theron as Cheedo the Fragile. In the years since the 2015 film, Eaton has starred in Gods of Egypt from director Alex Proyas, and Line of Duty. Eaton's most recent role was as teenaged Lottie in Showtime's acclaimed drama series Yellowjackets. Mann is best known for his leading role as Greg in the coming-of-age dramedy Me, Earl, and the Dying Girl alongside Olivia Cooke. Mann has also starred in Project X and Kong: Skull Island, with his most recent appearance being in 2021's Halloween Kills. The next project that he can be seen in is the upcoming A24 comedy Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.

Rodriguez is best known for her leading role in Jane the Virgin on The CW, with previous feature credits in films such as Annihilation and Deepwater Horizon. She is set to appear on the Netflix series Lost Ollie and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown for Apple TV+ as well as the films Players and Like It Used To Be. McHale's most recognized role is as Jeff Winger on NBC’s Community and is also an Emmy-nominated actor, comedian, writer, and producer. Recent projects for him include providing the voice for Johnny Cage in two animated Mortal Kombat films, Scorpion's Revenge and Battle of the Realms, as well as Becky, Assassination Nation, and Queenpins. He will next be seen in the upcoming comedy by Eli Stern called California King alongside Victoria Justice and Jimmy Tatro.

September 17th is based on an original story by Snow who, in addition to directing the picture, wrote the script alongside Becca Gleason. Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman are producing September 17th via their Yale Entertainment banner. The Space Program is represented by Lizzie Shapiro (Shiva Baby) who serves as a producer with Gus Deardoff as an executive producer under the production banner. Michael J. Rothstein, Eric Broughton, Patrick Heaphy, Jeff Tussi, Kyle Stroud, Jason Kringstein, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Russell Posternak, and Clay Pecorin are also executive producers. Principal photography on the film recently wrapped in New York.

September 17th does not have a release date yet.