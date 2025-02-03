September 5, the Academy Award-nominated historical drama, is set to arrive on Digital to purchase or rent starting February 4, 2025, from Paramount Home Entertainment. That means you can watch this visceral, edge-of-your-seat thriller from your own home while biting your nails through every moment of one of the most harrowing events of the 20th century — the 1972 Munich Olympics hostage crisis. Ahead of the release tomorrow, Collider is excited to present an exclusive extended preview of the critically acclaimed film. The movie is a truly great exploration of how televisual journalism evolved under the pressure of a real-life crisis. We follow the legendary TV executive Roone Arledge (Peter Sarsgaard) as he is forced to put the rookie sports producer Geoff Mason (John Magaro) at the forefront of the tragic events unfolding in Munich. The team is faced with the impossible dilemma of trying to report what's happening without influencing it from where they are, in a pressure cooker environment.

The digital edition of the film also has a treasure trove of bonus content that goes behind the scenes on how the movie was made. In "Remaking Broadcast History," cast members like Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, and Ben Chaplin discuss the various challenges of portraying the real-life journalists who were responsible for reporting on the world’s first televised hostage crisis. "A Meticulous Undertaking" is a showcase of the immense attention to detail involved in recreating the iconic 1972 ABC Sports broadcast studio, to make it feel as real as possible, and finally, "On The Global Stage" explores the dilemmas faced by reporters during the Munich Olympics, where the line between covering the news and influencing it became dangerously blurred.

There's also a selection of exclusive Q&A sessions, including a Screen Actors Guild conversation with writer-director Tim Fehlbaum, the film’s leading actors, and casting director Nancy Foy, as well as a Producers Guild of America panel featuring producers Sean Penn, Philipp Trauer, Thomas Wöbke, and others.

How Good is 'September 5'?

Rated at 92% positive and Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, September 5 has also been met with critical acclaim from numerous outlets, including Collider, with Nate Richard writing in his review, "September 5 proves to be a riveting watch with two stand-out performances from Sarsgaard and Magaro".

September 5 will be available to purchase at home on Digital on February 4. Check out our exclusive look at the film above, and stay tuned for more updates on your favorite films.