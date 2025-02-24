Paramount+ has announced when September 5 will be available for streaming on their catalog. According to Deadline, the historical drama will premiere on the streaming platform on February 25. The announcement comes just two months after the acclaimed film received a wide release in theaters in the United States. September 5 will arrive at Paramount+ on February 25 only in the United States and Canada, with a premiere date yet to be confirmed for other territories. Audiences will finally be able to experience Tim Fehlbaum's tense narrative in the comfort of their homes.

September 5 was based on true events. The movie follows the television coverage of the 1992 Summer Olympics that took place in Germany during a complicated political climate. Roone Arledge (Peter Sarsgaard), the president of ABC Sports, was looking forward to letting the world witness the action of the Summer Olympics event. But the transmission would quickly pivot to a darker scenario. A violent hostage situation causes the news team to use their outlet to cover the dangerous takeover. The event ended up becoming the first terrorist attack to be covered in real time on live television. The legacy of what is depicted on September 5 can be perceived to this day.

Director Tim Fehlbaum got to work on September 5 after spending time busy with the development of Tides. The science-fiction thriller follows a civilization that has abandoned Earth due to the planet's pollution, with a small crew returning home after a couple of generations have been born in order to find out if it's safe to come back. The German thriller isn't as friendly as Wall-E when it comes to tackling this premise. However, the tense sequences seen in Tides lay the groundwork for what Fehlbaum was able to accomplish in September 5, the drama that took the director's career to new heights.

