Based on the tragic event that occurred during the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, West Germany, September 5 is an upcoming historical drama that recalls the event through the perspective of the ABC Sports crew. This feature was directed by award-winning Swiss director Tim Fehlbaum and will star Peter Sarsgaard as the late and former ABC Sports president, Roone Arledge. This film will have a limited release but will be available in theaters nationwide before the end of the year.

The trailer sets the scene, featuring clips from various sporting events at the 1972 Summer Olympic Games. But things take a turn when there are reports of a terrorist attack happening in the Olympic Village, with the lives of the Israeli Olympic team on the line. The ABC Sports team realizes how close they are to the unfolding events and thinks it is the perfect opportunity to broadcast the rescue efforts. However, they soon realize that the terrorists may be aware of what's happening due to the possibility that they're able to see the TV broadcast, potentially putting the lives of those in danger at even greater risk.

September 5 premiered at the Venice International Film Festival back in August 2024 and currently has a high average critics score of 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. This feature marks Fehlbaum's fourth major film, following his work on Tides and Hell. Alongside Sarsagaard, September 5 also stars John Magaro (The Big Short), Ben Chaplin (The Thin Red Line), Leonie Benesch (The White Ribbon), Corey Johnson (Morbius), Georgina Rich (Black Mirror), Benjamin Walker (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), and Zinedine Soualem.

What Happened During The 1972 Summer Olympics?

The 1972 Summer Olympics marked the 20th Olympiad that occurred in West Germany, 17 years before the fall of the Berlin Wall. This marked the second Olympics held in the country, as the 1936 Berlin games were heavily criticized for promoting Nazi propaganda. What was supposed to be a peaceful sporting event, described as the "cheerful games" was overshadowed by the Munich Massacre that happened in the second week, which is where September 5 is based.

According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, the day of terror occurred at 4:30 am on September 5, 1972, when eight terrorist members of Black September, infiltrated the Olympic Village as disguised athletes and used stolen keys. NPR reported that 11 members of Israel's Olympic team were dead, along with five hostage-takers and a West German Policeman. These attacks changed the Olympics forever as the tragedy was given a moment of silence during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan, and a special ceremony was held during the 2016 Summer Olympics.

September 5 will have a limited theatrical release on November 29 and will be released nationwide on December 13.