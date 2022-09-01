It’s official: September is bursting with movies. Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell put on their thinking caps and look for clues in the 1950s set comedy See How They Run. Kevin Smith rounds out his Clerks trilogy with—you guessed it—Clerks III and brings back his lovable crew of misfits. Stranger Things and Riverdale worlds collide with Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes' revenge comedy Do Revenge, which is written by Thor: Love and Thunder co-scribe Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. We’re in a Justin Long-aissance! The actor stars in two unique horror films, House of Darkness and Barbarian. Olivia Wilde follows up her directorial debut Booksmart with the twisty psychological horror film Don’t Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Plus, Jon Hamm takes over as witty journalist Fletch in Confess, Fletch, the return of the Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus 2, and Ti West brings us back to Texas with Pearl, the terrifying prequel to X.

Grab your popcorn and put fresh batteries in your remote! Let’s take a closer look at what movies will be hitting the big and small screens in September.

Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Release Date: September 2 in Theaters and on Peacock

Shake it for the Lord! Regina Hall and This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown shine in Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul., a satirical, scandalous comedy about Trinitie Childs (Hall), the reserved first lady of a popular Southern Baptist megachurch who tries to pick up the pieces when her husband and famous pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Brown) is at the center of an unholy scandal. How desperate do they get to rebuild their congregation? “Wave a sign on the side of the road” kind of desperate. The film, which was an Official Selection at the Sundance Film Festival, was written and directed by Adamma Ebo and produced by Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya.

Pinocchio

Release Date: September 8 in Theaters and on Disney+

After his big technicolor debut over 80 years ago, this determined little puppet is getting the live-action treatment. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the acclaimed director behind projects such as Cast Away, Forrest Gump, and The Polar Express, comes Pinocchio, a beautiful adaptation of the 1940 Disney classic. In what is certainly an excellent bit of casting, Tom Hanks plays Geppetto, an Italian toy maker who makes Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth), a puppet he loves and wishes was his real son. When the Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo) brings Pinocchio to life, he must prove himself in order to become a real boy.

Barbarian

Release Date: September 9 in Theaters

This movie might have you rethinking that rental vacation. Zach Cregger's Barbarian follows Tess (Georgina Campbell), a woman who arrives at her Airbnb in the middle of a dark and stormy night and just wants to relax. Unfortunately, the place has been double booked, as she is greeted by Keith (Bill Skarsgård), who has been staying at the place for quite some time. Keith lets Tess crash at the place for the night, so they can sort things out in theH morning, but Tess quickly learns that some twisted and evil behavior lurks below.

End of the Road

Release Date: September 9 on Netflix

All she wanted to do was bond with her family. In the Netflix thriller End of the Road, Queen Latifah plays Brenda, a mother who takes her disinterested children and her brother (Chris Bridges) on a cross-country road trip. During a stop at a motel, the family encounters a grisly murder in a nearby room and becomes part of the murderer’s deadly plan. Is Brenda able to get her family out of the desolate New Mexico desert alive?

House of Darkness

Release Date: September 9 in Theaters

A dimly lit room with candelabras means shit’s about to get real...creepy. Justin Long returns to his horror roots in Neil LaBute’s House of Darkness, which is inspired by the Bram Stoker classic Dracula. In the thriller, Long gives the lovely and seemingly innocent Mina (Kate Bosworth) a ride home from the bar and is invited inside her remote Gothic-style mansion for what he thinks will be a romantic evening. But in between the flirtatious banter and unexpected interruption by a mysterious house guest, he realizes that something isn’t quite right.

Speak No Evil

Release Date: September 9 in Theaters and September 15 on Shudder

This Sundance Official Selection is sure to give you nightmares. Written and directed by Danish filmmaker Christian Tafdrup, Speak No Evil tells the story of a Danish family who hits it off with a Dutch family while on vacation in Italy. In an effort to get closer to their new friends, the Dutch family invites the Danish crew to their remote weekend getaway. Being the kind people that they are, Bjørn (Morten Burian) and Louise (Sidsel Siem Koch) accept the invite, only to be disturbed by the increasingly odd behavior of their so-called new friends.

Clerks III

Release Date: September 13 in Theaters

Medical emergency in aisle 3! About 15 years after Clerks II was released comes the aptly titled Clerks III, which reunites us with Kevin Smith’s long-time collaborators Jeff Anderson, Brian O’Halloran, and Jason Mewes. In this cameo-filled sequel, convenience store owner Randal (Anderson) suffers a heart attack and emerges from the drama with a new lease on life. Instead of watching movies, he wants to make one about the misadventures he’s had at his mundane job behind the counter with Dante (O’Halloran), Jay (Mewes), and Silent Bob (Smith). Be on the lookout for some appearances from Ben Affleck, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rosario Dawson, and Justin Long.

Do Revenge

Release Date: September 16 on Netflix

Look out Batman and Robin, there’s a new duo demanding justice in Do Revenge. For Drea (Camila Mendes), high school was a fashionable, breezy experience. That is until her slimy boyfriend (Austin Abrams) ruined her life. Meanwhile, Eleanor (Maya Hawke), the alt-girl who plays by her own rules, knows exactly what it feels like to be a social pariah after Carissa Jones (Ava Capri) spread rumors about her. Though these two wouldn’t typically be found hanging out together, Drea and Eleanor decide to team up and “do revenge” on each other’s bullies. Wait, is “do revenge” grammatically correct?

Confess, Fletch

Release Date: September 16 in Theaters and on Paramount+

It’s a Mad Men reunion! In Confess, Fletch, Jon Hamm puts his own spin on the investigative reporter made famous by Chevy Chase in the 1985 mystery comedy Fletch. Based on the 1976 novel of the same name by Gregory McDonald, Confess, Fletch follows Irwin M. Fletcher (Hamm) who is called upon by his boss, Frank (John Slattery), to identify an art thief. At the same time, Fletch becomes the main suspect in a series of murders. Fletch must fumble his way to innocence by proving someone else guilty. Be honest, Fletch. Did you do it?

The Woman King

Release Date: September 16 in Theaters

Viola Davis means business. Inspired by real events, the historical epic The Woman King follows General Nanisca (Davis), the brilliant and fearless leader of the female warrior group known as the Agojie during the reign of the Kingdom of Dahomey in 18th and 19th century Dahomey, Africa. When the outside continuously tries to quash their way of life, Nanisca builds up an elite group of fighters to protect everything they’ve fought for.

See How They Run

Release Date: September 16 in Theaters

Grab your magnifying glass, there’s a mystery that needs to be solved! Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan make for a delightful pair of detectives in the whimsical comedy mystery See How They Run. Taking place on the West End in the 1950s, the jaded Inspector, Stoppard (Rockwell), and the eager Constable Stalker (Ronan) investigate the murder of a crew member of a hit West End play. This fun whodunit also stars Adrien Brody, Ruth Wilson, and David Oyelowo.

Pearl

Release Date: September 16 in Theaters

Earlier this year,Ti West’s disturbing film, X, about a group of young filmmakers in 1979 who get hunted down by the land’s elderly property owners made a bloody splash in the horror genre. Now, A24 and West are back and serving us Pearl, an origin story about the attention-hungry killer that wreaked havoc in Texas. Mia Goth reprises her role as the devious, smiley, determined young woman who will stop at nothing to achieve fame as an actress. Goth also co-wrote the film with West.

The Silent Twins

Release Date: September 16 in Theaters

Everyone knows that twins have a special connection, but have you ever seen a bond this intense? Based on the unbelievable true story and the book of the same name by Marjorie Wallace, The Silent Twins follows the unconventional dynamic between June (Letitia Wright) and Jennifer Gibbons (Tamara Lawrance), Welsh identical twins who, from an early age, only communicate with each other. Their minds become their playground and refuge as they navigate adolescence and adulthood in a world where they don’t feel safe. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

Goodnight Mommy

Release Date: September 16 on Prime Video

Mommy doesn’t seem like herself, does she? Naomi Watts dons some intense face bandages for her freaky role in the Prime Video original Goodnight Mommy, a remake of the Austrian horror film from 2014. Elias (Cameron Crovetti) and Lucas (Nicholas Crovetti) are excited to be reunited with their mother (Watts), who was away having cosmetic facial surgery, but the more time they spend with her, the more they start to think that her face isn't the only thing that has changed.

Moonage Daydream

Release Date: September 16 in Theaters

If you love David Bowie, then you probably wish you could get inside his colorful and fantastical mind. Now is your chance! In Moonage Daydream, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Brett Morgen takes the audience on a mesmerizing journey through the legendary singer-songwriter’s career using pristine concert and interview footage. Bowie broke the rules and it paid off immensely. Experience his imaginative and groundbreaking story in this immersive film that was sanctioned by Bowie’s estate.

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn

Release Date: September 19 in Theaters via Fathom Events

The Creeper is back and he’s ready to feed. Finnish filmmaker Timo Vuorensola has taken the reins of the Jeepers Creepers franchise with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, a horror thriller serving as the first in a trilogy for the franchise reboot. Sydney Craven stars as Laine, a woman who reluctantly accompanies her boyfriend, Chase (Imran Adams), to the Louisiana Horror Hound Festival and is disturbed by the visions she’s having that feel connected to the Creeper. Could she be the Creeper’s next victim all these years later? Fathom Events is hosting a three-night fan event from September 19-21 in select theaters.

Meet Cute

Image Via Peacock

Release Date: September 21 on Peacock

How about a do-over? The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson have teamed up for the time travel romantic comedy Meet Cute. Directed by Alex Lehmann and written by Noga Pnueli, the film asks and tries to answer the question, “What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones’ past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner?” The inventive comedy screenplay by Pnueli was featured on The Black List in 2018.

Don’t Worry Darling

Release Date: September 23 in Theaters

Do you feel suffocated? Then you might be a pawn in the mysterious, seemingly-idyllic “Victory Project.” Directed by Olivia Wilde, the stylish psychological thrillerDon’t Worry Darling stars Florence Pughand Harry Styles as Alice and Jack Chambers, a young, madly in love 1950s married couple living in the carefully crafted Victory, California suburbs that Jack’s company has developed. As Alice gets to know the other women in the community, she begins to poke holes in the fanciful and dangerous society. The film also stars Wilde, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, and KiKi Layne.

Lou

Release Date: September 23 on Netflix

Allison Janney is kicking ass and taking names in the Netflix adventure drama Lou. When a young girl (Ridley Asha Bateman) goes missing in the middle of a dark and stormy night, the reclusive Lou (Janney) agrees to help the fearful mother (Jurnee Smollett) track down her child. Not only does this experience put them in danger, but it reveals some sinister secrets in the process.

Catherine Called Birdy

Release Date: September 23 in Theaters and Prime Video October 7

Whatever you do, do not call her “Lady.” Lena Dunham’s adventure film Catherine Called Birdy takes us back to 1290 England where Bella Ramsey plays 14-year-old Lady Catherine (preferably called Birdy), the fearless daughter of Lord Rollo (Andrew Scott) and Lady Aislinn (Billie Piper). Birdy’s family is a bit scattered and financially unstable, which is why Lord Rollo is determined to marry off his daughter to a wealthy man that could solve all of their problems. Birdy, however, wants no part of this scheme and doesn’t care who knows it.